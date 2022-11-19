HIDIVE Reveals 5 Winter Simulcast Anime Including Tsurune 2nd Season, Spy Classroom

Also:film to get theatrical release in 2023, 2 other 2023 anime licensed

HIDIVE revealed at its panel at Anime NYC on Saturday that it will simulcast the following five anime as part of the winter 2023 season:

Additionally, HIDIVE confirmed it will stream the The Dangers in My Heart anime and the Oshi no Ko anime in 2023.

Lastly, HIDIVE announced it will release the Tsurune The Movie: The First Shot ( Gekijōban Tsurune: Hajimari no Issha ) anime in theaters in 2023. The film opened in Japan on August 19.

Source: Press release