Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Film Ranks as #7 Film Worldwide in 2025

Image via Demon Slayer franchise's X/Twitter account ©Koyoharu Gotoge / SHUEISHA, Aniplex, ufotable

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle

According to Box Office Mojo, the first film in the trilogy earned US$718,491,762 worldwide in 2025, making it the seventh top-grossing film worldwide in 2025.was also the #2 animated film in the U.S. in 2025 (ranking #18 overall in the U.S. with US$134,487,320), and the #3 animated film worldwide in 2025.

Other anime films that ranked in the top 100 films worldwide in 2025 include:

Japan's Kokuho film, now the highest-grossing Japanese live-action film of all time in Japan, ranked at #38 with a global box office total of US$119,641,262.

Additionally, The Exit 8 , the live-action film of KOTAKE CREATE 's infinite-loop horror game The Exit 8 ( 8-ban Deguchi ), ranked at #76 with global earnings of $39,003,150. My Daughter is a Zombie , the live-action Korean film of Yun-Chang Lee's webtoon of the same name, ranked at #77 with global earnings of US$37,891,989. Both The Exit 8 and My Daughter is a Zombie also did not have screenings in the U.S. in 2025.

Lastly, the KPop Demon Hunters animated film ranked at #98, earning US$24,619,953 despite it debuting first on Netflix and having limited screenings in theaters.

The highest-grossing film of 2025 was China's Ne Zha 2 animated film, followed by the Zootopia 2 animated film and the live-action Lilo & Stitch film.

Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Friday that according to Gower Street Analytics, the global box office in 2025 is estimated to be US$33.5 billion, a 12% increase from 2024. Deadline reported that in Japan in particular (the #2 international market outside of China) saw a 35% increase over 2024 in yen, and 33% increase in U.S. dollars. Deadline also singled out anime as "a growing medium that is expanding globally and resonates with an underserved audience while also drawing new customers."

Sources: Box Office Mojo, Deadline (Nancy Tartaglione), Animation Magazine (Ramin Zahed)