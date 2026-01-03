News
Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Film Ranks as #7 Film Worldwide in 2025
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Other anime films that ranked in the top 100 films worldwide in 2025 include:
- Detective Conan: One-eyed Flashback at #26 (global earnings: US$166,061,012, despite not having screenings in the U.S.)
- Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc at #27 (global earnings: US$158,289,386)
- Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution at #71 (global earnings: US$41,401,792)
Japan's Kokuho film, now the highest-grossing Japanese live-action film of all time in Japan, ranked at #38 with a global box office total of US$119,641,262.
Additionally, The Exit 8, the live-action film of KOTAKE CREATE's infinite-loop horror game The Exit 8 (8-ban Deguchi), ranked at #76 with global earnings of $39,003,150. My Daughter is a Zombie, the live-action Korean film of Yun-Chang Lee's webtoon of the same name, ranked at #77 with global earnings of US$37,891,989. Both The Exit 8 and My Daughter is a Zombie also did not have screenings in the U.S. in 2025.
Lastly, the KPop Demon Hunters animated film ranked at #98, earning US$24,619,953 despite it debuting first on Netflix and having limited screenings in theaters.
The highest-grossing film of 2025 was China's Ne Zha 2 animated film, followed by the Zootopia 2 animated film and the live-action Lilo & Stitch film.
Entertainment news website Deadline reported on Friday that according to Gower Street Analytics, the global box office in 2025 is estimated to be US$33.5 billion, a 12% increase from 2024. Deadline reported that in Japan in particular (the #2 international market outside of China) saw a 35% increase over 2024 in yen, and 33% increase in U.S. dollars. Deadline also singled out anime as "a growing medium that is expanding globally and resonates with an underserved audience while also drawing new customers."
