Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Hold Your Horses Part IX

Featuring Sound! Euphonium, Uma Musume, Girls Band Cry, Fruits Basket, Dangers in My Heart, Sparks of Tomorrow, This Monster Wants to Eat Me, Megumi Ogata, & more!

Japanese New Year's is a time to spend with family, sit at heated kotatsu tables, enjoy satsuma mandarins, and lounge about all day while enjoying New Year's greetings. Get comfortable and enjoy more New Year's greetings from around the anime and manga world:

Black Cat

black_cat_new_years_2026
Image via Black Cat anime's X/Twitter account
©2005矢吹健太朗／集英社・BLACK CAT製作委員会

Fruits Basket

🎍Happy New Year🎍
2026 is the Year of the Horse🐴
It's the Year of Isuzu✨
We hope 2026 will be a wonderful year for everyone…🎵

Girls Band Cry

girls_band_cry_new_years_2026
Image via Girls Band Cry series' X/Twitter account
©東映アニメーション

Yūji Kaku (Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku)

kaku_yuji_new_years_2026
Image via Yuji Kaku's X/Twitter account
©賀来ゆうじ

Yūki Kanamaru (More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers)

🎍Happy New Year🎍
[From More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers chapter 73]

Shūji Maruyama (Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions animation director)

Haa~pyyy
New~
Yearrrrrrrr

Yūhei Murota (Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian character design, chief animation director)

Happy New Year！🐾

Megumi Ogata

Sound! Euphonium

sound_euphonium_new_years_2026
Image via Sound! Euphonium anime's X/Twitter account
©武田綾乃・宝島社／『響け！』製作委員会2024

Sparks of Tomorrow

┏ ━━━┅━━━┅━━━ ┓
🎍𝗛𝗮𝗽𝗽𝘆 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲🎍
┗ ━━━┅━━━┅━━━ ┛

　　 TV Anime 『Sparks of Tomorrow』 　 Airing in 2026!

💡New Year Visual unveiled💡

Aina Suzuki

Happy New Year🐴
I look forward to your continued support this year too~💓

Eku Takeshima (There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless...)

takeshima_eku_new_years_2026
Image via Eku Takeshima's X/Twitter account
©竹嶋えく

Saho Tenamachi (Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian)

🍓🤍𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫🤍🍓
I look forward to your continued support in 2026!
Here's Alya in a kimono perfect for your lock screen.🎂
It's the New Year, so definitely give it a try.🎀
I can't wait for the second season of Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, and please continue to support the original work, anime, and comic adaptation!

The Dangers in My Heart

dangers_in_my_heart_new_years_2026
Image via The Dangers in My Heart anime's X/Twitter account
©桜井のりお（秋田書店）／僕ヤバ製作委員会

There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless...

no_freaking_way_be_your_lover_new_years_2026
Image via There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless... anime's X/Twitter account
©みかみてれん・竹嶋えく／集英社・わたなれ製作委員会

This Monster Wants to Eat Me

Sumire Uesaka

Happy New Year, everyone!
Today is… Monday~~! Shock!
May 2026 bring you lots of happiness!
Let's prioritize our health and fun things to do every day!
Since it's New Year's, I summoned Amagami-san's eldest daughter!!
The last photo shows me staring at a demo machines at a concert venue.
Please write your goals for this year or any wishes in the comments section~! The shrine maiden will read them!
So, everyone! Please continue to support me, Uesaka-san, in 2026!

Uma Musume Pretty Derby

uma_musume_new_years_2026
Image via Uma Musume Pretty Derby series' X/Twitter account
©Cygames, Inc.

Senbon Umishima

🌅Happy New Year. I look forward to your continued support this year.🌸

Kōichi Yamadera

Happy New Year!
I had fun during the Anpanman Sepcial Stage during Kōhaku Uta Gassen ["Red and White Song Contest"]~!

Did we miss any New Years greetings? Feel free to let us know in our forums or by email!

