Happy New Year From Around the Anime World: Hold Your Horses Part IX
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
Japanese New Year's is a time to spend with family, sit at heated kotatsu tables, enjoy satsuma mandarins, and lounge about all day while enjoying New Year's greetings. Get comfortable and enjoy more New Year's greetings from around the anime and manga world:
Black Cat
Fruits Basket
🎍あけましておめでとうございます🎍— アニメ「フルーツバスケット」公式 (@fruba_PR) January 1, 2026
2026年は午年🐴
依鈴の年ですね✨
皆様にとって
2026年が素敵な一年となりますように…🎵#草摩依鈴#豐崎愛生#フルバ#フルーツバスケット#HappyNewYear#新年#2026年 pic.twitter.com/F3nwqVpjmH
🎍Happy New Year🎍
2026 is the Year of the Horse🐴
It's the Year of Isuzu✨
We hope 2026 will be a wonderful year for everyone…🎵
Girls Band Cry
Yūji Kaku (Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku)
Yūki Kanamaru (More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers)
🎍あけまして おめでとうございます🎍 pic.twitter.com/H9EofQRIXg— 金丸祐基 (@y_marukin) December 31, 2025
🎍Happy New Year🎍
[From More Than a Married Couple, But Not Lovers chapter 73]
Shūji Maruyama (Yu-Gi-Oh!: The Dark Side of Dimensions animation director)
はぁぁ〜っぴぃぃぃ— 丸山修二 Shuji Maruyama (@masyuu_nemunemu) January 1, 2026
にゅぅ〜〜〜〜
いやぁぁぁぁぁぁぁぁ#あけましておめでとうございます pic.twitter.com/unoreIvMXP
Haa~pyyy
New~
Yearrrrrrrr
Yūhei Murota (Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian character design, chief animation director)
明けましておめでとうございます！🐾 pic.twitter.com/UFFGOF4IRb— 室田雄平🐕Yuhei Murota🐕 (@muromuromurota) December 31, 2025
Happy New Year！🐾
Megumi Ogata
🎍HAPPY NEW YEAR!!🎍— 緒方恵美 (@Megumi_Ogata) January 2, 2026
To be alive, to be able to eat.
To have a place that needs me, people who care.
How incredibly fortunate that is—it sinks in deeper with every touch of the world, every new understanding.
In this world, I am so very small.
Carefully, one thing at a time,… pic.twitter.com/dqBxeoQhJI
Sound! Euphonium
Sparks of Tomorrow
┏ ━━━┅━━━┅━━━ ┓— TVアニメ『二十世紀電氣目録-ユーレカ・エヴリカ-』公式💡 (@denkimokuroku) January 1, 2026
🎍𝗛𝗮𝗽𝗽𝘆 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲🎍
┗ ━━━┅━━━┅━━━ ┛
TVアニメ
『二十世紀電氣目録
-ユーレカ・エヴリカ-』
2026年放送！
💡正月ビジュアル公開💡#二十世紀電氣目録#ユーレカ・エヴリカ pic.twitter.com/uixAlR1nhU
┏ ━━━┅━━━┅━━━ ┓
🎍𝗛𝗮𝗽𝗽𝘆 𝗡𝗲𝘄 𝗬𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝟮𝟬𝟮𝟲🎍
┗ ━━━┅━━━┅━━━ ┛
TV Anime 『Sparks of Tomorrow』 Airing in 2026!
💡New Year Visual unveiled💡
Aina Suzuki
あけましておめでとうございます🐴— 鈴木愛奈 (@aina_suzuki723) January 1, 2026
今年もどうぞよろしくお願い致しますわ～💓 pic.twitter.com/iuwibVJwTR
Happy New Year🐴
I look forward to your continued support this year too~💓
Eku Takeshima (There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless...)
Saho Tenamachi (Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian)
🍓🤍𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫🤍🍓— 手名町紗帆🐰ロシデレコミカライズ8巻発売中！ (@tenacitysaho) December 31, 2025
2026年もよろしくお願いします！
画像はロック画面にぴったりなお着物アーリャさん🎂
新年なのでぜひ🎀
今年の2期が待ち遠しい『時々ボソッとロシア語でデレる隣のアーリャさん』、原作・アニメ・コミカライズ共によろしくお願いいたします！ pic.twitter.com/WbkV9USZaV
🍓🤍𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐍𝐞𝐰 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫🤍🍓
I look forward to your continued support in 2026!
Here's Alya in a kimono perfect for your lock screen.🎂
It's the New Year, so definitely give it a try.🎀
I can't wait for the second season of Alya Sometimes Hides Her Feelings in Russian, and please continue to support the original work, anime, and comic adaptation!
The Dangers in My Heart
There's No Freaking Way I'll Be Your Lover! Unless...
This Monster Wants to Eat Me
Sumire Uesaka
Happy New Year, everyone!
Today is… Monday~~! Shock!
May 2026 bring you lots of happiness!
Let's prioritize our health and fun things to do every day!
Since it's New Year's, I summoned Amagami-san's eldest daughter!!
The last photo shows me staring at a demo machines at a concert venue.
Please write your goals for this year or any wishes in the comments section~! The shrine maiden will read them!
So, everyone! Please continue to support me, Uesaka-san, in 2026!
Uma Musume Pretty Derby
Senbon Umishima
🌅謹賀新年 今年もよろしくお願いします🌸 pic.twitter.com/gbL6bmsueF— 海島千本🐟 (@Kaisen_Tobiuo) January 2, 2026
🌅Happy New Year. I look forward to your continued support this year.🌸
Kōichi Yamadera
あけましておめでとうございます！— 山寺宏一 (@yamachanoha) December 31, 2025
紅白歌合戦「あんぱん」スペシャルステージ楽しかった〜！ pic.twitter.com/YaYMtJBGKe
Happy New Year!
I had fun during the Anpanman Sepcial Stage during Kōhaku Uta Gassen ["Red and White Song Contest"]~!
