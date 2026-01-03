Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Franchise Surpasses 150 Million Copies in Circulation Worldwide

Manga franchise passed 100 million copies in circulation in September 2024

The official X/Twitter account for the Jujutsu Kaisen franchise revealed on December 20 that the manga franchise has 150 million copies in circulation worldwide, including digital copies sold.

Image via Jujutsu Kaisen anime's X/Twitter account © Gege Akutami, Shueisha

Shueisha had announced in September 2024 when the manga ended serialization that the manga had 100 million copies in circulation (not sold, but including digital copies). Shueisha did not specify at the time if this number was worldwide or just in Japan.

Gege Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018, and ended it in September 2024. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha is also publishing the manga digitally on its MANGA Plus service.

The manga has inspired two television anime seasons and two compilation films for the second season. The third season of the anime will premiere on January 8.

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film based on the prequel manga of the same name opened in Japan in December 2021.

Jujutsu Kaisen ≡ (read as Jujutsu Kaisen Modulo ), a spinoff manga of the main story, launched in September and will have a fixed short-term serialization. The manga's first volume will ship on January 5.