Jujutsu Kaisen Manga Has 100 Million Copies in Circulation

Manga's final 2 volumes ship on December 25

Image via Amazon © Gege Akutami, Shueisha, Viz Media

Jujutsu Kaisen

Shueisha

Shueisha

'smanga ended in this year's 44th issue of'smagazine on Monday, andrevealed in the issue that the manga has 100 million copies in circulation (not sold, but including digital copies).did not specify if this number is worldwide or just in Japan.

The manga had 80 million copies in circulation as of June 2023.

The magazine issue also outlined several projects commemorating the manga's completion. The manga's 28th volume will ship on October 4, and the 29th and 30th volumes will ship on the same day on December 25. The 30th volume will be the final volume.

Additionally, the 46th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump on October 15 will include an application for readers to receive all the character holo clear cards featuring images of the covers of volumes 0 through 30 of the manga.

The manga is also getting an official guidebook for the "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" anime arc, which will also ship on October 4. The manga will also get an exhibition in Osaka in April 2025.

As previously announced, the anime's "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" arc will get a compilation film in 2025. Additionally, the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 prequel manga is inspiring a stage play adaptation that will run in Tokyo in December and in Osaka in January 2025.

Akutami's main Jujutsu Kaisen manga launched in Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2018. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha is also publishing the manga digitally on its MANGA Plus service.

The manga's first anime adaptation premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes.

The anime's second season premiered in July 2023 and aired for two cours (quarters of a year) for a continuous half-year run. Crunchyroll streamed the season as it aired in Japan, and is also streaming an English dub.

The anime will get a sequel adapting the manga's "Culling Game" (Shimetsu Kaiyū) arc. MAPPA will continue to produce the anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 inspired an anime film that opened in Japan in December 2021, and it opened with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada in March 2022. The manga debuted in Japan in December 2018 and Viz Media published it in English in January 2021.