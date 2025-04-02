Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma, Story of Season: Grand Bazaar Games Coming to Switch 2

Guardians of Azuma drops on June 5 as Switch 2 launch title

Nintendo announced during its Nintendo Switch 2 Direct livestream on Wednesday that the Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma ( Ryū no Kuni Rune Factory ) game and Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar game will be available for the Nintendo Switch 2. Rune Factory: Guardians of Azuma will come out on June 5 as part of the console's launch line-up. Grand Bazaar will launch on Nintendo Switch 2 on August 27.

Guardians of Azuma will have a standard edition available, as well as an “Earth Dancer Edition" in a custom outer box. This edition includes the original soundtrack , an art book, an Azuma-inspired folding fan, a plush Woolby keychain, and a DLC pack (with the “Seasons of Love Bundle,” the “Festive Attire and Dark Woolby Bundle,” the “Rune Factory 4 Hero Outfit Bundle,” the “Rune Factory 4 Bachelorette Outfit Bundle,” and the Useful Item Bundle). The Digital Deluxe edition will include the “Seasons of Love Bundle,” and the “Festive Attire and Dark Woolby Bundle."

The game will launch worldwide for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on May 30.

Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar will be available as a standard edition, and a Premium Edition with a Suffolk sheep plush, a cloth poster, an art book, and the original soundtrack CD. The standard digital edition will include the “Cow Set” DLC. The Digital Deluxe edition will include the DLC along with the “Trunk of Transformation” DLC, and the Super Digital Deluxe edition will include the mentioned DLC along with the digital soundtrack, and a digital art book.

Players can upgrade the Switch 2 edition of the game with the same bonuses as the Digital Deluxe edition for an additional price.

The game will launch for Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and PC via Steam on August 27.

The game is one of two new Story of Seasons games that Marvelous is planning, with one being a single player game, and the other being a multiplayer game.

Nintendo will release the new Switch 2 console worldwide on June 5.