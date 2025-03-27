Marvelous Announces Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar Game

Game launches for Switch, PC on August 27

Marvelous announced during the Nintendo Direct livestream on Thursday Story of Seasons: Grand Bazaar , a new title in its Story of Seasons game series. The game will launch for Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on August 27.

The company describes the game:

Zephyr Town's bazaar was once one of the grandest in the world, drawing customers and peddlers from all four corners of the globe. These days, though, the bazaar has more tumbleweeds than customers. It's up to Zephyr Town's newest resident to turn its fortunes around! Players will raise animals, harvest crops, craft rare delicacies, then sell wares at their very own stall in the bazaar. As the bazaar business grows, new goods and services will arrive, which players can use to improve their farm. Help return prosperity to the bazaar, settle down for a cozy life and start a family, and Zephyr Town is sure to thrive once again!

The game is one of two new Story of Seasons games that Marvelous is planning, with one being a single player game, and the other being a multiplayer game.

XSEED Games released Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life , a remake of the Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life game, in the West in June 2023 for Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam .

Publisher Natsume previously released the games under the Harvest Moon franchise title. XSEED Games took over releasing the franchise in 2015, and it cannot use Natsume's Harvest Moon title.