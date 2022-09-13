Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Switch Game Slated for Summer 2023

Remake of 2003 GameCube farming life sim allows players to choose either a male or female protagonist.

A remake of XSEED Games' 2003 GameCube farming life sim Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life is slated for release next summer. Nintendo streamed a trailer for the Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life Switch game during its Nintendo Direct presentation on Tuesday. Unlike the original game, Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life remake allows players to choose either a male or female protagonist.

Nintendo describes the game:

our new life begins in Forgotten Valley, a tranquil community where your father and his friend Takakura once dreamed of running a farm. As you befriend the valley's residents and fulfill your father's legacy, you'll live a carefree life on the farm growing crops and raising animals. As the seasons go by, you'll find your lifelong partner, raise a child together, and watch them grow up before your very eyes. After each day's work on the farm is done, you can go fishing, hunt for ancient treasures at the local dig site, or chat with your friends in town to build precious memories. And when the years have passed, your child will be old enough to choose a career for themselves... Will they inherit the farm? Or will they find their calling somewhere else? Only time will tell. This remake of a beloved classic features plenty of new events, enhanced festivals, more recipes to cook, and a cornucopia of never-before-seen crops. Looking for more to do around the farm? Take pictures of your family with the new camera feature, dress up in your favorite outfits, or help your fellow residents with their requests. Whether this is your first STORY OF SEASONS adventure or you're returning to Forgotten Valley, a wonderful life awaits you.

Story of Seasons: A Wonderful Life was previously released for the Nintendo GameCube in September 2003 in Japan and March 2004 in North America under the title Harvest Moon: A Wonderful Life by publisher Natsume. XSEED Games took over releasing the franchise in 2015 and it cannot use Natsume's Harvest Moon title.