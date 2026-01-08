The Camphorwood Custodian Film Reveals More Cast, Bonus Text Story for Moviegoers

The staff for the anime film of Keigo Higashino 's The Camphorwood Custodian ( Kusunoki no Bannin ) novel revealed on Thursday five additional cast members and a new original text story that will be exclusively distributed to moviegoers. This is the first time that Higashino has written such a text story as a bonus gift for moviegoers. The Kusunoki no Urawaza (The Camphorwood's Secret Power) story depicts the past of Chifune's cousin Masakazu, and it also reveals the camphorwood tree's previously unknown power that was not depicted in the original novel and film.

Image courtesy of Flag Pictures ©Keigo Higashino

Image courtesy of Flag Pictures ©東野圭吾／アニメ「クスノキの番人」製作委員会

The newly announced cast members are (pictured above from left to right) Kenjirō Tsuda , Tomokazu Sugita , Taku Yashiro , Reina Ueda , and Nobuo Tobita .

Image courtesy of Flag Pictures © 東野圭吾／アニメ「クスノキの番人」製作委員会

The film will open in Japanese theaters on January 30.

The film stars:

Sword Art Online and ERASED director Tomohiko Ito is directing the film at A-1 Pictures and Psyde Kick Studio . Aniplex will distribute the film.

Taku Kishimoto ( Haikyu!! , 91 Days , Sakamoto Days ) is penning the film's script. Blue Period manga creator Tsubasa Yamaguchi is designing the characters alongside Akiko Itagaki ( Lonely Castle in the Mirror assistant character design). Hiroshi Takiguchi is the art director. Yūgo Kanno ( JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders , Ajin , Psycho-Pass ) is composing the film's music. Uru performs the theme song "Katawara nite Tsukiyo" (Moonlit Night By My Side).

Additional staff includes:

The novel's story centers on Reito, a young man who was unreasonably fired from his job, and in revenge has committed a crime and gets arrested. He tries to appeal to the investigator to no avail, and he is sent to the prosecutor's office, where he waits for his indictment. Suddenly, a lawyer appears and tells Reito that he can be released if he follows his client's order.

Reito takes the gamble and accepts the condition, and the client turns out to be his late mother's half-sister, Chifune Yanagisawa. Chifune has only one order for Reito: to become the camphorwood tree custodian at Tsukigō shrine. Reito becomes the camphorwood tree custodian and meets different people who visit the temple grounds for different reasons.

Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha published Higashino's novel in 2020 in hardcover, and released the novel in paperback in 2023. The novel has over 1 million copies in circulation.

Higashino's The Miracles of the Namiya General Store ( Namiya Zakkaten no Kiseki ) novel was serialized in Kadokawa 's Shosetsu Yasei Jidai literary and novel magazine in 2011. Kadokawa published the novel in one volume in 2012. Yen Press published the novel in English in 2019. The novel inspired stage play adaptations in 2013 and 2016, musical stage plays in 2017 and recently in March 2025, and a live-action film also in 2017.

Higashino's 1998 Himitsu (Secret) novel inspired a live-action film in 1999 and a live-action series in 2010. Vertical published the novel under the English title Naoko: A Novel in 2004.

Source: Press release