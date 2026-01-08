Kodansha USA to Release Black Jack Deluxe Edition, Blue Lock Full Color Selection Manga

Both releases scheduled for this fall

announced on Thursday that it will release a 3-in-1 omnibus Deluxe Edition of'smanga and a "Full Color Selection" of character-focused chapters fromand'smanga this fall. The firstvolume will focus on Yoichi Isagi, followed by the second volume about Seishiro Nagi and the third volume centered on Michael Kaiser.

Tezuka's original Black Jack manga centers on a brilliant maverick doctor who practices without a license. Tezuka published the manga in Akita Shoten 's Weekly Shōnen Champion magazine from 1973 to 1984. The official Osamu Tezuka website describes the manga:

This is a medical drama in which an unlicensed but gifted surgeon, Black Jack , is the main character. Endowed with excellent surgical technique, Black Jack always miraculously saves seriously ill patients and those on the verge of death. But he always claims an outrageous price for his surgery, which is why his presence is rejected in medical circles. Black Jack lives quietly in a clinic out in the deserted wilderness with his assistant, Pinoko, whose life he had saved. Patients whom other doctors have given up on come to see him every today; he represents their very last hope.

The manga has inspired multiple anime adaptations, as well as spinoffs from other creators. The manga has inspired several Japanese live-action adaptations, including a film in 1977, a series in 1981, a video in 1996, a special in 2000, and another special in 2011. A new live-action series debuted in June 2024.

Kaneshiro and Nomura launched the ongoingmanga inin August 2018. The manga won the Best Shōnen Manga award in's 45th annual Manga Awards in 2021.is publishing the originalmanga in English digitally, and is also releasing it in print.

The company describes the story:

After a disastrous defeat at the 2018 World Cup, Japan's team struggles to regroup. But what's missing? An absolute Ace Striker, who can guide them to the win. The Japan Football Union is hell-bent on creating a striker who hungers for goals and thirsts for victory, and who can be the decisive instrument in turning around a losing match...and to do so, they've gathered 300 of Japan's best and brightest youth players. Who will emerge to lead the team...and will they be able to out-muscle and out-ego everyone who stands in their way?

The manga has inspired two anime seasons. A third season and a live-action film are both in the works.

