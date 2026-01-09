Sae-ron Kim's Final Film Based on Webtoon Set for February Release

High-teen romance film Every Day We adapts webtoon of same name

Image via isplus.com © Wolf of Wisdom

The late actress Sae-ron Kim's final film, Every Day We, has officially confirmed its theatrical release for February, marking the last on-screen appearance of the actress.

Every Day We is a high-teen romance adapted from the webtoon of the same name serialized on Kakao Page . The film captures the tenderness and emotional clarity of first love, centering on the complicated relationship between longtime friends standing at the threshold of adulthood.

The story follows Yeoul Han, portrayed by Kim, a candid and emotionally grounded student navigating subtle feelings she has yet to acknowledge fully. Her quiet world is disrupted when her childhood friend Ho-soo Oh, played by Chae-min Lee, confesses his feelings just before middle school graduation. Although Yeoul initially rejects him and they enroll in different high schools, fate reunites them on their first day of school when they discover they have unknowingly transferred to the same campus.

The project was filmed in 2021 and was initially scheduled for release later that year. Following Kim's death — which was ruled as a suicide — in February 2025 at age 24, the production schedule was reconsidered and ultimately staff confirmed a February theatrical debut. The film will be released ahead of a planned seven-episode live-action series based on the same webtoon.

The film was previously slated for release in 2025.

Currently, an English version of the webtoon is not available.

Source: NewsEn (Hyo-joo Bae)

If you or anyone you know is suicidal or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a suicide prevention organization in your country. In the United States, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available by calling 988. In Korea, the suicide prevention help line service is available at 129. In Canada, Crisis Services Canada is available at 1-833-456-4566.