Actress Sae-ron Kim Found Dead, Investigation Underway

Warning: this article contains statements about a possible suicide. If you or anyone you know is suicidal or having suicidal thoughts, please reach out to a suicide prevention organization in your country. In the United States, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available by calling 988. In Korea, the suicide prevention help line service is available at 129. In Canada, Crisis Services Canada is available at 1-833-456-4566.

Image via le compte Instagram de Sae-ron Kim

Actress Sae-ron Kim, known for her role in the webtoon-based Netflix series Bloodhounds, was found dead in the afternoon local time on February 16, at her residence in Seongdong-gu, Seongsu-dong, South Korea. She was 24.

According to the police, a friend who had planned to meet with Kim visited her home, found her body, and immediately called the authorities.

A police spokesperson stated that there were no signs of forced entry or foul play, but investigations into the circumstances surrounding her death are ongoing. On Monday, the police reported that they believe Kim's death was a result of suicide. No suicide note was found.

Kim gained significant attention for her role in the film The Man From Nowhere and went on to appear in various dramas and movies. Recently, she starred in the Netflix series Bloodhounds, which is based on a webtoon.

However, in 2022, Kim faced public backlash after being involved in a DUI incident where she crashed into a transformer. She was also forced to leave Bloodhounds abruptly, with some of her scenes being edited out.

Source: YNA (Joon-suk Hong)