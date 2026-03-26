Shangri-La Frontier Manga Exceeds 16 Million Copies Worldwide

©Katarina, Ryōsuke Fuji, Kodansha

This year's 17th issue of'sannounced on Wednesday that's manga adaptation of'sweb novel series has exceeded 16 million copies in circulation worldwide.

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes the manga adaptation and describes the story:

Second year high school student Rakurō Hizutome is interested in one thing only: finding "shitty games" and beating the crap out of them. His gaming skills are second to none, and no game is too bad for him to enjoy. So when he's introduced to the new VR game Shangri-La Frontier , he does what he does best—min-maxes and skips the prologue to jump straight into the action. But can even an expert gamer like Rakurō discover all the secrets that Shangri-La Frontier hides...?

Fuji launched the Shangri-La Frontier manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2020. Kodansha will publish the manga's 26th compiled book volume in Japan on April 16.

Katarina debuted the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in May 2017. Katarina also wrote an additional novel series in Weekly Shōnen Magazine .

The anime adaptation's first season premiered in October 2023 on 28 MBS / TBS networks. The anime aired for two consecutive cours . Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

The anime's second season premiered in October 2024 and ran for two consecutive cours (quarter of a year). Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streamed an English dub .

The anime's third season will premiere in January 2027.

Netmarble Nexus is developing Shangri-La Frontier ~Nanatsu no Saikyō-shu~ ( Shangri-La Frontier ~The Seven Colossi~), the franchise 's first game, which will launch this year.