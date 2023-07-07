Shangri-La Frontier Anime Reveals Anime's 2nd Promo Video, Game's Trailer, Character Visuals

Anime will air on Sundays at 5:00 p.m. JST in October

The official website for the television anime of Katarina 's Shangri-La Frontier web novel unveiled the second promotional video and character visuals on Friday:

The anime will premiere in October on 28 MBS / TBS networks, and it will air on Sundays at 5:00 p.m. JST. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs.

Netmarble Nexus is also developing a game, and Netmarble is publishing it. The website began streaming the first promotional video for the game:

The cast, led by two members who are returning from a 2021 promotional video, includes:

Yūma Uchida as Sunraku/Rakurō Hizutome

Azumi Waki as Saiga 0/Rei Saiga

Yōko Hikasa as Arthur Pencilgon/Towa Amane

Makoto Koichi as Oicazzo/Kei Uomi

Rina Hidaka as Emul

Akio Ohtsuka will play Viceash.

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes Ryōsuke Fuji 's manga adaptation of Katarina 's Shangri-La Frontier web novel, and it describes the story:

Second year high school student Rakurō Hizutome is interested in one thing only: finding "shitty games" and beating the crap out of them. His gaming skills are second to none, and no game is too bad for him to enjoy. So when he's introduced to the new VR game Shangri-La Frontier , he does what he does best—min-maxes and skips the prologue to jump straight into the action. But can even an expert gamer like Rakurō discover all the secrets that Shangri-La Frontier hides...?

) is directing the anime atwith assistant director, and) is supervising and writing the series scripts.) is serving as character designer and chief animation director.is composing the music.

The other staff members are:

Katarina debuted the novel series on the Shōsetsu-ka ni Narō ("Let's Be Novelists") website in May 2017. Kata also wrote an additional novel series in Weekly Shōnen Magazine . The series follows the heroine Saiga 0, who is the top player of " Shangri-La Frontier ."

Fuji launched the Shangri-La Frontier ~Kusoge Hunter, Kamige ni Idoman to su~ ( Shangri-La Frontier ~ Crappy Game Hunter Challenges God-Tier Game) manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2020. The manga's 13th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on May 17, and the 14th volume will ship on July 14.