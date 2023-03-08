Shangri-La Frontier Anime's 1st Promo Video Reveals October Premiere

Visual shows main characters

The official website for the television anime of Katarina 's Shangri-La Frontier web novel revealed on Thursday the first promotional video, visual, and October premiere.

Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs.

Kodansha Comics publishes Ryōsuke Fuji 's manga adaptation of Katarina 's Shangri-La Frontier web novel, and it describes the story:

Second year high school student Rakurō Hizutome is interested in one thing only: finding "shitty games" and beating the crap out of them. His gaming skills are second to none, and no game is too bad for him to enjoy. So when he's introduced to the new VR game Shangri-La Frontier , he does what he does best—min-maxes and skips the prologue to jump straight into the action. But can even an expert gamer like Rakurō discover all the secrets that Shangri-La Frontier hides...?

The cast, led by two members who are returning from a 2021 promotional video, includes:

The other staff members are:

Katarina debuted the novel series on the Shōsetsu-ka ni Narō ("Let's Be Novelists") website in May 2017. Kata also wrote an additional novel series in Weekly Shōnen Magazine . The series follows the heroine Saiga 0, who is the top player of " Shangri-La Frontier ."

Fuji launched the Shangri-La Frontier ~Kusoge Hunter, Kamige ni Idoman to su~ ( Shangri-La Frontier ~ Crappy Game Hunter Challenges God-Tier Game) manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2020. The manga's 11th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on December 16, and the 12th volume will ship on March 16. Netmarble Nexus is also developing a game, and Netmarble is publishing it.