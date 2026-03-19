The official website for the television anime of Katarina 's Shangri-La Frontier web novel series revealed on Thursday the teaser visual and January 2027 premiere of the anime's third season.

In addition, Netmarble Nexus announced, with a new promotional video, the Shangri-La Frontier ~Nanatsu no Saikyō-shu~ ( Shangri-La Frontier ~The Seven Colossi~) game's 2026 release date. Netmarble Nexus is developing the franchise 's first game.





The anime's first season premiered in October 2023 on 28 MBS / TBS networks. The anime aired for two consecutive cours . Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired.

The anime's second season premiered in October 2024 and ran for two consecutive cours (quarter of a year). Crunchyroll streamed the anime as it aired in Japan, and also streams an English dub .

Toshiyuki Kubooka ( Harukana Receive , Wandering Witch - The Journey of Elaina ) directed the anime at C2C with assistant director Hiroki Ikeshita , and Kazuyuki Fudeyasu ( Black Clover , Dropkick on My Devil! , Hetalia The Beautiful World , In the Land of Leadale , Record of Ragnarok ) supervised and wrote the series scripts. Ayumi Kurashima ( DEVILMAN crybaby , Megalobox 2: Nomad ) served as character designer and chief animation director. MONACA composed the music.

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes Ryōsuke Fuji 's manga adaptation of Katarina 's Shangri-La Frontier web novel, and it describes the story:

Second year high school student Rakurō Hizutome is interested in one thing only: finding "shitty games" and beating the crap out of them. His gaming skills are second to none, and no game is too bad for him to enjoy. So when he's introduced to the new VR game Shangri-La Frontier , he does what he does best—min-maxes and skips the prologue to jump straight into the action. But can even an expert gamer like Rakurō discover all the secrets that Shangri-La Frontier hides...?



Katarina debuted the novel series on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō (Let's Be Novelists) website in May 2017. Katarina also wrote an additional novel series in Weekly Shōnen Magazine .

Fuji launched the Shangri-La Frontier manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2020.

Netmarble Nexus first announced the game in 2023. Netmarble is publishing it.