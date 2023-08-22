Shangri-La Frontier Anime Reveals Theme Song Artists, Additional Cast, October 1 Premiere

The official website for the television anime of Katarina 's Shangri-La Frontier web novel revealed on Wednesday the second key visual, theme song artists, additional cast, and October 1 premiere. FZMZ will perform the opening theme song "Broken Games," and Chico will perform the ending theme song "Ace."

The newly announced cast includes:

Yumiri Hanamori as Psyger-100

Sayaka Senbongi as Animalia

Seiichirō Yamashita as Orcelott

The anime will premiere on October 1 on 28 MBS / TBS networks, and it will air on Sundays at 5:00 p.m. JST. Crunchyroll will stream the anime as it airs.

The cast, led by two members who are returning from a 2021 promotional video, includes:

Yūma Uchida as Sunraku/Rakurō Hizutome

Azumi Waki as Psyger-0/Rei Saiga

Yōko Hikasa as Arthur Pencilgon/Towa Amane

Makoto Koichi as Oikatzo/Kei Uomi

Rina Hidaka as Emul

Akio Ohtsuka will play Viceash.

Kodansha USA Publishing publishes Ryōsuke Fuji 's manga adaptation of Katarina 's Shangri-La Frontier web novel, and it describes the story:

Second year high school student Rakurō Hizutome is interested in one thing only: finding "shitty games" and beating the crap out of them. His gaming skills are second to none, and no game is too bad for him to enjoy. So when he's introduced to the new VR game Shangri-La Frontier , he does what he does best—min-maxes and skips the prologue to jump straight into the action. But can even an expert gamer like Rakurō discover all the secrets that Shangri-La Frontier hides...?

The other staff members are:

Katarina debuted the novel series on the Shōsetsu-ka ni Narō ("Let's Be Novelists") website in May 2017. Kata also wrote an additional novel series in Weekly Shōnen Magazine . The series follows the heroine Psyger-0, who is the top player of " Shangri-La Frontier ."

Fuji launched the Shangri-La Frontier ~Kusoge Hunter, Kamige ni Idoman to su~ ( Shangri-La Frontier ~ Crappy Game Hunter Challenges God-Tier Game) manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in July 2020. The manga's 14th compiled book volume shipped in Japan on July 14.

Netmarble Nexus is also developing a game, and Netmarble is publishing it.