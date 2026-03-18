K Manga Adds Destiny Unchain Online, Ura-Tokyo Manga

Kodansha 's K MANGA service announced on Saturday and Monday that it has added Yachimoto 's Destiny Unchain Online: How I Became the Crimson Devil manga and KOJIRO 's Ura-Tokyo: Exorcist City manga in English, with the latter being a simulpub.

Image via K Manga's X/Twitter account © resn, Yachimoto, Kodansha

The company describes Destiny Unchain Online: How I Became the Crimson Devil ( Destiny Unchain Online: Kyūketsuki Shōjo to Natte, Yagate "Aka no Maō" to Yobareru Yō ni Narimashita ):

Kou Mitsuki is a gamer with god-tier skills, known online as Crim the Headhunter. Right when he starts testing his father's latest game, Destiny Unchain Online , and the new device developed for it, the bug-ridden system transforms him in into a vampire girl! Everything changes for Kou as he meets new friends and they take on the game... The ultimate gamer adventure awaits!

Florin Evanko is translating the manga, with Andrew Copeland lettering, and Sarah Tilson editing.

Yachimoto launched the manga in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in July 2022, and also launched in Kodansha 's Shōnen Magazine R digital magazine beginning in August 2022. After Shōnen Magazine R ceased publication, the manga has only been running on Magazine Pocket . Kodansha released the manga's 12th compiled book volume on March 9.

Yachimoto 's manga is itself based on resn 's original story. resn began serializing the story in the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in May 2020. resn later deleted his profile and subsequently removed the story from the site, but later resumed the story's serialization in Kadokawa 's Kakuyomu website in June 2021. Kodansha released the first print volume of the story in November 2022, some months after Yachimoto launched the manga adaptation. Yachimoto also drew the art for the novels. The second volume shipped in August 2024.

Image via K Manga's X/Twitter account © Kojiro, Kodansha

The company describes Ura-Tokyo: Exorcist City ( Ura-Tokyo no Osoroshi Dokoro ):

Beneath Tokyo lies “Ura-Tokyo,” a shadowed counterpart to the city we think we know. There, a secret academy trains exorcists to battle evil spirits. After entering the forbidden grove of Madara Shirazunomori Forest, Soma Kuroniwa is cursed to harbor a spirit of exceptional danger. Hiding his true nature, he enrolls in the academy and throws himself into its brutal training program—one with a graduation rate of only a few percent. When a powerful spirit draws near, the inhuman force sleeping inside him awakens. An action-driven exorcist academy story set in a dark, immersive world.

Dawson Chen is translating the manga, with lettering by Darren Smith , and editing by Sarah Tilson .

KOJIRO launched the manga in Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine on Tuesday, the same day the manga launched on K MANGA.

Source: K MANGA's X/Twitter account (link 2)





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