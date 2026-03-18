Live-Action One Piece Season 2 Ranks #1 on Netflix Globally

Series has 16.8 million views, also ranked at #4 in the U.S.

Image via live-action One Piece series' X/Twitter account © Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix

Netflix reported on Tuesday that One Piece: Into the Grand Line , the second live-action season based on Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga, has ranked at #1 on Netflix 's global top 10 list for the March 9-15 week, with 16.8 million views and 136.2 million hours viewed.

The series is also in the top 10 in 92 countries, including the United States, where it is #4. It ranks at #1 in multiple countries, including Japan, Mexico, France, and Italy.

The second season debuted on Netflix on March 10. The first two episodes played in over 200 theaters in Canada, the United States, and Japan on the same day.

The second season began production in July 2024. Series creator Oda stated that the second season covers the story up to the Drum Island arc. This includes Loguetown, Reverse Mountain and Twin Cape, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island.

The second season adds Joe Tracz ( Percy Jackson and the Olympians ) as a writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner. He joins the first season's writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner Matt Owens . Season 1 co-showrunner Steve Maeda serves as executive producer. Owens announced in March 2025 he was leaving the show after production on season 2 ended to work on his mental health.

The previously announced new cast for season 2 includes:

Mikaela Hoover voices Chopper in the English version, and also provides the facial capture for the character.

A third live-action season is in production. The third season has previously cast Cole Escola as Bon Clay, Xolo Maridueña as Portgas D. Ace, Awdo Awdo as Mr. 1, and Daisy Head ( Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, Shadow and Bone ) as Miss Doublefinger.

Ian Stokes and Joe Tracz are co-showrunners, writers and executive producers for the third season.

The live-action One Piece series debuted exclusively on Netflix in August 2023. The first season had eight episodes, as opposed to 10 episodes as originally reported. The series won awards for "Outstanding Original Song for a Children's or Young Teen Program" and "Outstanding Stunt Coordination for a Live Program" at The 3rd Annual Children's & Family Emmy Awards.

Tomorrow Studios , a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein ( Prison Break, Teen Wolf ) and ITV Studios, produced the first live-action season. Becky Clements served as an executive producer with Maeda.

Source: Netflix (Ananda Dillon, Ashley Lee, link 2, link 3)