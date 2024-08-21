×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Live-Action One Piece Series' 2nd Season Casts Katey Sagal as Dr. Kureha, Mark Harelik as Dr. Hiriluk

posted on by Alex Mateo
2nd season will cover up to Drum Island arc

The official X/Twitter account for the second live-action season of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece manga announced on Wednesday that Katey Sagal (Futurama, Married... With Children, Sons of Anarchy) will play Dr. Kureha, and Mark Harelik (Preacher) will play Dr. Hiriluk.

one-piece-kureha
Image via Live-action One Piece series' X/Twitter account
©Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix

one-piece-hiriluk
Image via Live-action One Piece series' X/Twitter account
©Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix

Series creator Oda stated that the second season will cover the story up to the Drum Island arc. This will include Loguetown, Reverse Mountain and Twin Cape, Whiskey Peak, Little Garden, and Drum Island. He also revealed that new cast members will be announced from Wednesday-Friday, teasing characters like Vivi, Miss All Sunday (Nico Robin), and reindeer human Chopper.

The streamer previously announced new cast members for season 2, including:

netflix-one-piece
©Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix
The live-action series debuted exclusively on Netflix in August 2023. The first season had eight episodes, as opposed to 10 episodes as originally reported.

The second season will add Joe Tracz (Percy Jackson and the Olympians) as a writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner. He joins the first season's writer, executive producer, and co-showrunner Matt Owens. Season 1 co-showrunner Steve Maeda will serve as executive producer. The season has begun production.

Deadline reports an expected 2025 release date.

Tomorrow Studios, a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein (Prison Break, Teen Wolf) and ITV Studios, produced the first live-action season. Becky Clements served as an executive producer with Maeda.

Source: Live-action One Piece anime's X/Twitter account

discuss this in the forum (2 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

News homepage / archives