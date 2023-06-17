×
  • remind me tomorrow
  • remind me next week
  • never remind me
Subscribe to the ANN Newsletter • Wake up every Sunday to a curated list of ANN's most interesting posts of the week. read more

News
Live-Action One Piece Series' 1st Trailer Unveils August 31 Netflix Premiere

posted on by Egan Loo
Slated for 8 episodes

Netflix's Tudum 2023 event debuted the first teaser trailer for the Hollywood live-action series of Eiichiro Oda's One Piece mangas on Saturday. The teaser announces the series' August 31 premiere:

Original creator Oda, who is also serving as an executive producer, stated in May that the series would not launch until he is "satisfied." He added that "each and every entity involved is working in sync." He also clarifies that the series will have eight episodes, as opposed to ten episodes as originally reported.

one-piece-live-action-oda
Image courtesy of Netflix

one-piece-live-action-visual
©Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix
The cast includes:

netflix-one-piece
©Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix
Netflix will exclusively stream the live-action series.

Tomorrow Studios, a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein (Prison Break, Teen Wolf) and ITV Studios, is producing the live-action series. Matt Owens (Luke Cage, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) is the show's writer. Steven Maeda and Becky Clements are executive producers.

Adelstein stated in a video message shown at Jump Festa in 2017 that the live-action Hollywood television series adaptation of the manga will start with the East Blue arc and will "broaden from there." Adelstein also stated that the series promises to create "a true One Piece" after he discussed the project with Oda personally.

Update: YouTube video added

Source: One Piece Netflix's Twitter account

discuss this in the forum (12 posts) |
bookmark/share with: short url

this article has been modified since it was originally posted; see change history

News homepage / archives