Live-Action One Piece Series' 1st Trailer Unveils August 31 Netflix Premiere

Netflix 's Tudum 2023 event debuted the first teaser trailer for the Hollywood live-action series of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece mangas on Saturday. The teaser announces the series' August 31 premiere:

The COPE is over it's finally here! Welcome to the world of the ONE PIECE live action. We can't wait for you to meet our Straw Hat crew. Eiichiro Oda's epic masterpiece is about to come to life like never before! ONE PIECE sets sail on Augusts 31st. #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/c1S1LM8Z94 — ONE PIECE(ワンピース) Netflix (@onepiecenetflix) June 17, 2023

Original creator Oda, who is also serving as an executive producer, stated in May that the series would not launch until he is "satisfied." He added that "each and every entity involved is working in sync." He also clarifies that the series will have eight episodes, as opposed to ten episodes as originally reported.

The cast includes:

will exclusively stream the live-action series.

Tomorrow Studios , a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein ( Prison Break, Teen Wolf ) and ITV Studios, is producing the live-action series. Matt Owens ( Luke Cage, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ) is the show's writer. Steven Maeda and Becky Clements are executive producers.

Adelstein stated in a video message shown at Jump Festa in 2017 that the live-action Hollywood television series adaptation of the manga will start with the East Blue arc and will "broaden from there." Adelstein also stated that the series promises to create "a true One Piece " after he discussed the project with Oda personally.



