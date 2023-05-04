Eiichiro Oda Shares Update on Live-Action One Piece Series, Confirms 8-Episode Count

Series scheduled to debut this year, but will not launch until creator Oda is "satisfied"

Netflix shared an update for the Hollywood live-action series of Eiichiro Oda 's One Piece manga. The update is a message from original creator Oda, who is also serving as an executive producer. Oda states that the show is still scheduled to debut in 2023, but it will not launch until he is "satisfied." He added that "each and every entity involved is working in sync." He also clarifies that the series will have eight episodes, as opposed to ten episodes as originally reported.

Image courtesy of Netflix

©Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix

The cast includes:

©Eiichiro Oda, Tomorrow Studios, Netflix

Netflix

will exclusively stream the live-action series.

Tomorrow Studios , a partnership between producer Marty Adelstein ( Prison Break, Teen Wolf ) and ITV Studios, is producing the live-action series. Matt Owens ( Luke Cage, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. ) is the show's writer. Steven Maeda and Becky Clements are executive producers.

Adelstein stated in a video message shown at Jump Festa in 2017 that the live-action Hollywood television series adaptation of the manga will start with the East Blue arc and will "broaden from there." Adelstein also stated that the series promises to create "a true One Piece " after he discussed the project with Oda personally.



Source: Email correspondence