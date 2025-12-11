Chris and Steve head back to high school in preparation for the reboot of High School! Kimengumi .

Chris

Steve, class is in session today to learn something that anime can hopefully help us with. © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS What is school? Steve, class is in session today to learn something that anime can hopefully help us with.Whatschool?

Steve

We just don't know. © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS If I had a strong conception of what "school" was before preparing for this column, watching High School! Kimengumi erased every last trace of it. We just don't know.If I had a strong conception of what "school" was before preparing for this column, watchingerased every last trace of it.

© Motoei Shinzawa, NAS © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS But as is often the case with school comedy anime, vanishingly little studying or learning actually happens. I mean, there is education, but of the more...unconventional variety. © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS It's been a year or twenty since I was in high school, so you'd think a wholesome comedy within those hallowed walls might remind me of the institution of study and learning that it's nominally supposed to be.But as is often the case with school comedy anime, vanishingly little studying or learning actually happens. I mean, there is education, but of the more...unconventional variety.

The lineage of school comedies is, at the very least, long and complicated enough to warrant legitimate study. And I'll be honest: I had not heard of this series before Rebecca kindly prodded us to cover it. This had never been officially localized until recently, but Kimengumi at first blush seems foundational enough that I'm surprised it had never crossed my path.

Urusei Yatsura and Ranma ½ where it's part of a larger lineage from a storied creator, High School! Kimengumi is one major pillar in the evergreen art of poking fun at the experiences of our youth. One of the main reasons it even came up is that a rebooted version of Kimengumi is on the docket to release next season , seemingly another in the endless stream of retro reboots that anime indulges now. Except instead of something likeandwhere it's part of a larger lineage from a storied creator,is one major pillar in the evergreen art of poking fun at the experiences of our youth. And hey, in their earnest efforts to get these kinds of classics out in front of more eyeballs, REMOW had the old series up streaming on their YouTube channel, so there was never a better time to enroll in this silly, silly school.

REMOW has become one of the most consumer-friendly streaming services? Crunchyroll is getting rid of all of its free offerings. Amazon is adding and deleting AI slop dubs. Netflix is gobbling up other conglomerates when they should be focusing on not screwing up Steel Ball Run . Meanwhile, REMOW lets you watch individual episodes OR marathon them eight at a time like a degenerate. Wow, options! What a concept! This is a bit of a tangent, but isn't it wild howhas become one of the most consumer-friendly streaming services?is getting rid of all of its free offerings. Amazon is adding and deleting AI slop dubs.is gobbling up other conglomerates when they should be focusing on not screwing up. Meanwhile,lets you watch individual episodes OR marathon them eight at a time like a degenerate. Wow, options! What a concept!

Funimation 's old DVD sets, thank you. I love that they upload the batches in "binge mode" with just one instance of the OP and ED at either end. Gave me an unexpected surge of nostalgia for's old DVD sets, thank you.

YouTube 's subtitling still leaves a lot to be desired, but just the fact that REMOW is making the effort to localize a 40-year-old anime puts them leagues ahead of their competitors. Especially a series this avant-garde. © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS God, take me back.'s subtitling still leaves a lot to be desired, but just the fact thatis making the effort to localize a 40-year-old anime puts them leagues ahead of their competitors. Especially a series this avant-garde.

Kimengumi doesn't have the historically recounted notoriety here of REMOW 's similarly streamed KochiKame , but that makes its rollout even more impressive. Especially since, as you say, it's more of a limit-pushing show than one might think! I know going in I expected a school comedy that originated in 1980 to maybe be a little more low-key, but from the jump, Kimengumi is a very...out-there thing. © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS Complimentary? I think? doesn't have the historically recounted notoriety here of's similarly streamed, but that makes its rollout even more impressive. Especially since, as you say, it's more of a limit-pushing show than one might think! I know going in I expected a school comedy that originated in 1980 to maybe be a little more low-key, but from the jump,is a very...out-there thing.Complimentary? I think?

Motoei Shinzawa ) who thinks the peak of comedy is five distinct dudes being goofy in the same way. And you know what, I think he was onto something. © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS This is a story written by a guy () who thinks the peak of comedy is five distinct dudes being goofy in the same way. And you know what, I think he was onto something.

Super Sentai far for 50 years. © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS I mean, it tookfar for 50 years.

Weekly Shonen Jump , would have been influenced by him. © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS True to the show's name, Shinzawa's focus is on finding situations that allow for the funniest faces. And, assuming the anime's designs are close to the manga's, he definitely has a knack for caricature and overall cartoonishness. You can see how other mangaka, especially those also published in, would have been influenced by him.

© Motoei Shinzawa, NAS Never mind high school comedies, this series is foundational to the fine art of face game in anime. It's funny that the Funny-Face Club is the one nominally defined by the looks, since pretty much everyone gets a turn here.Never mind high school comedies, this series is foundational to the fine art of face game in anime.

is an art! Put these in the Louvre. Who knows, someone might want to steal them. © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS Itan art! Put these in the Louvre. Who knows, someone might want to steal them.

Fujio Akatsuka pages; it's totally legit. Last month, I saw an art museum exhibit that featuredpages; it's totally legit.

© Motoei Shinzawa, NAS Actually, wait, I know who would steal them.

© Motoei Shinzawa, NAS © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS But as was quickly established, there is nothing "normal" about High School! Kimengumi and similarly, nothing normal about Kawa Yui. Given the antics in this school comedy are filled out by multiple sets of guys doing various absurdist slapstick routines, you might think it would make sense to bring the audience along with a viewpoint character who's normal, down-to-earth, and primed to react realistically to all the classroom chaos that occurs.But as was quickly established, there is nothing "normal" aboutand similarly, nothing normal about Kawa Yui.

first episode features some exhibitionist BDSM play, it's difficult to imagine anybody normal reacting to this tableau. Simply observing the Funny Face Club implicates you in their shenanigans. © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS Yeah, when theepisode features some exhibitionist BDSM play, it's difficult to imagine anybody normal reacting to this tableau. Simply observing the Funny Face Club implicates you in their shenanigans.

© Motoei Shinzawa, NAS That first episode thus also quickly gets to the heart of what Kimengumi is about, alongside so many other school stories: the various cliques the students find themselves sorted into, and how that affects the way they express themselves when it comes to fitting into society. See, foundational! Just a regular day at school. Never mind that these guys are at the higher end of the morality spectrum of the groups on this campus.That first episode thus also quickly gets to the heart of whatis about, alongside so many other school stories: the various cliques the students find themselves sorted into, and how that affects the way they express themselves when it comes to fitting into society. See, foundational!

© Motoei Shinzawa, NAS © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS On another note relating to foundations (and perhaps this is a topic for a later column), is this the first baseball episode? Like the first time an otherwise non-sports anime/manga devoted an entire chapter to the cast playing a game of the ol' field ball? I was trying to think of an older one and couldn't. © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS I was taken aback—in a good way!—by how earnestly the premiere ended on a note about embracing one's quirks and rejecting the pressure to conform. There's some profundity behind all the stupidity.On another note relating to foundations (and perhaps this is a topic for a later column), is this the first baseball episode? Like the first time an otherwise non-sports anime/manga devoted an entire chapter to the cast playing a game of the ol' field ball? I was trying to think of an older one and couldn't.

Urusei Yatsura must've gotten around to it, but I can't speak for the whole run of that show. Given how much I'll always go to bat for the fine art of the baseball episode, I was delighted to have this one pop up in the batch of Kimengumi I sampled for this column. It's a pretty great one, too, predicated as it is on the main characters pointedly not knowing how to play baseball. © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS It also speaks to why this sort of sidebar is such a natural choice for school-age shows (Haruhi Suzumiya and Sonny Boy both had one) on account of the inherent youthful appeal of the sport. © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS Silly as they can be, shows like Kimengumi are still, at their heart, about capturing the feeling and joy of our school days. I'd say surely an episode of the originalmust've gotten around to it, but I can't speak for the whole run of that show. Given how much I'll always go to bat for the fine art of the baseball episode, I was delighted to have this one pop up in the batch ofI sampled for this column. It's a pretty great one, too, predicated as it is on the main characters pointedly not knowing how to play baseball.It also speaks to why this sort of sidebar is such a natural choice for school-age shows (andboth had one) on account of the inherent youthful appeal of the sport.Silly as they can be, shows likeare still, at their heart, about capturing theand joy of our school days.

It's strange to reckon with nostalgia as depicted in 1985, but I guess it also shows how little things have changed. The rigid structure of school practically begs kids to break it, especially when they're in a cohort of peers around their own age. These youthful dalliances crystallize into memories we carry into adulthood. When we're feeling wistful, we take them out and polish them, modifying, little by little, our recollections to better supplement our workaday present, until these memories exist only as idealized fantasies that may as well be fiction. I guess what I'm trying to say is: would you still love Rei if he were a worm?

© Motoei Shinzawa, NAS The retro-ness of Kimengumi can be interesting to reckon with alongside its nostalgia and how bold its comedy was willing to be. One of the Funny-Face Club, Dai, is presented as gay in a way that's both surprising to see in a project this old and also mired in some tired tropes. © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS I jumped around in my viewing, mostly to get in some later episodes where High School! Kimengumi actually took place in high school. But it'd be interesting to go through and see how these kinds of socio-historical markers are apparent through the show. To say nothing of how they might be updated in the apparently set-in-present-day reboot anime that's forthcoming. Maybe in another ten years, this can be nostalgia for the kids who brought "Let him cook!" into the vernacular.The retro-ness ofcan be interesting to reckon with alongside its nostalgia and how bold its comedy was willing to be. One of the Funny-Face Club, Dai, is presented as gay in a way that's both surprising to see in a project this old and also mired in some tired tropes.I jumped around in my viewing, mostly to get in some later episodes whereactually took place in high school. But it'd be interesting to go through and see how these kinds of socio-historical markers are apparent through the show. To say nothing of how they might be updated in the apparently set-in-present-day reboot anime that's forthcoming.

Ranma ½ reboot adjusted the infamous Happosai. Although pointedly, it probably could have done a lot more (or less) with him. With Kimengumi's aforementioned wholesome thematic core, I'd like to see a smart adaptation centering that spirit. But not too smart, of course. I'm also curious how the general anime audience will react to Kimengumi in 2026. I imagine that a significant portion of the American viewers will not be familiar with the manga or the first anime, but they will be familiar with many of the works they influenced. That's always an interesting situation. Definitely. I'm especially thinking about how thereboot adjusted the infamous Happosai. Although pointedly, it probably could have done a lot more (or less) with him. With's aforementioned wholesome thematic core, I'd like to see a smart adaptation centering that spirit. But not too smart, of course.I'm also curious how the general anime audience will react toin 2026. I imagine that a significant portion of the American viewers will not be familiar with the manga or the first anime, but they will be familiar with many of the works they influenced. That's always an interesting situation.

Azumanga Daioh to Nichijou . © KIYOHIKO AZUMA • MEDIAWORKS / AZUMANGADAIOH Committee © Arawi Keiichi, Kadokawa Shoten/Shinonome Research Institute Kimengumi informed and can even arguably stand toe-to-toe with that level of wackiness, but it might not stand out as much. Anime is so inundated with high school antics that it's kind of a cliché complaint to note the overabundance of the setting. It means there's something of an arms race on craziness to stand out, going from series liketoinformed and can even arguably stand toe-to-toe with that level of wackiness, but it might not stand out as much.

Osomatsu-san 's fans look tame? I agree that's likely, but I guess you never know. But it is noteworthy that, in general, the ensemble-based high school comedies I think fondly of have largely female casts, like the two you just mentioned. Are audiences ready to embrace silly guys again? Or am I dead wrong to be skeptical, and this reboot is gonna make's fans look tame?

Osomatsu-san possibility is exactly where my mind went upon learning about the reboot as well. Still, there have been other guy-focused comedies out there across generations. I think Cromartie High School is actually the most direct successor to Kimengumi, in its predilections for out-there non sequiturs and funny faces. © Eiji Nonaka, Kodansha, TV Tokyo, Kuro High School PTA Watching it now, I could absolutely see how Kimengumi could be construed as the Seinfeld to Cromartie's It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Thepossibility is exactly where my mind went upon learning about the reboot as well. Still, there have been other guy-focused comedies out there across generations. I thinkis actually the most direct successor to, in its predilections for out-there non sequiturs and funny faces.Watching it now, I could absolutely see howcould be construed as theto's

Cromartie but not to that simile. Well done. 100% accurate. And yeah, I can remember watching Cromartie in anime club and laughing my ass off. Sometimes, dumb comedy just hits. © Eiji Nonaka, Kodansha, TV Tokyo, Kuro High School PTA My brain also went tobut not to that simile. Well done. 100% accurate. And yeah, I can remember watchingin anime club and laughing my ass off. Sometimes, dumb comedy just hits.

Kimengumi ever introduced Freddie Mercury into its cast, but the era means it absolutely could. © Eiji Nonaka, Kodansha, TV Tokyo, Kuro High School PTA I don't know ifever introducedinto its cast, but the era means it absolutely could.

Kimengumi is exclusively drenched in testosterone either. Yui and Chie are there, and they keep pace with the boys' antics. It actually feels pretty progressive for the time. © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS True! And as far as gender goes, it's not likeis exclusively drenched in testosterone either. Yui and Chie are there, and they keep pace with the boys' antics. It actually feels pretty progressive for the time.

© Motoei Shinzawa, NAS © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS As I said, it's a product of its times in some ways, but way ahead of its times in other ways.

© Motoei Shinzawa, NAS © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS And look, I know I have yuri goggles super-glued to my face, but come on.

© Motoei Shinzawa, NAS © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS You aren't the only one now, and you probably wouldn't have been in 1985 either.

© Motoei Shinzawa, NAS I was also pleased to see that the jump to high school meant the show started introducing girls with similar interests who like to travel in packs of five.

© Motoei Shinzawa, NAS I will say, knowing that Kimengumi keeps on introducing new sets of schoolkid sentai squads beyond the ones at the beginning, does increase my interest in keeping an eye on these marathon sessions. I mean, obviously, it had plenty to cook with, being an anime that ran for over 80 episodes (as comedies were allowed to do back in the day). But I really respect Shinzawa's dedication to just introducing more silly ideas to keep the series going. © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS To say nothing of what a modern reboot could bring in. And you said this series isn't smart.I will say, knowing thatkeeps on introducing new sets of schoolkid sentai squads beyond the ones at the beginning, does increase my interest in keeping an eye on these marathon sessions. I mean, obviously, it had plenty to cook with, being an anime that ran for over 80 episodes (as comedies were allowed to do back in the day). But I really respect Shinzawa's dedication to just introducing more silly ideas to keep the series going.To say nothing of what a modern reboot could bring in.

One could say the whole series is a creative exercise and a challenge to the mangaka to come up with new, never-before-seen types of guys. While I fear we may have exhausted our natural guy resources, the reboot may strike a new guy vein, or at the very least, revitalize guys who haven't been in the spotlight for a good while.

Daily Lives of High School Boys as another comedy centered on silly guys (that also let girls get in on the action). But it's been over a decade since that one; we are well overdue for new guys. © Yasuhisa Yamauchi/Square Enix, "Daily Lives of High School Boys" Production Committee And I think the success of reboots like Urusei Yatsura and Ranma ½ , Takahashi's pedigree aside, shows that audiences are still primed to show up for retro-style teenage antics. As far as successive examples go, I've got people in my life who would never let me live it down if I didn't mentionas another comedy centered on silly guys (that also let girls get in on the action). But it's been over a decade since that one; we are well overdue for new guys.And I think the success of reboots likeand, Takahashi's pedigree aside, shows that audiences are still primed to show up for retro-style teenage antics.

© Motoei Shinzawa, NAS On the topic of retro, though, it's gonna be tough to match or surpass the vibes of this OP. You can't do this in widescreen. © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS A return to a simpler time, when a guy could do something headass and cause everyone within a 20-meter radius to instantaneously fall over.On the topic of retro, though, it's gonna be tough to match or surpass the vibes of this OP. You can't do this in widescreen.

© Motoei Shinzawa, NAS Mostly because it shows up multiple times and in multiple of the OPs! I particularly like the amount of panning effects they included; you could just tell they were having a great time pulling this off in animation.Mostly because it shows up multiple times and in multiple of the OPs!

© Motoei Shinzawa, NAS © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS It's fantastic! Even the show proper tends to look pretty good, rarely backing down from leaning into the absurdities. Definitely not a series where you can get away with a lifeless reboot.

© 新沢基栄／集英社・奇面組 © 新沢基栄／集英社・奇面組 © 新沢基栄／集英社・奇面組 © 新沢基栄／集英社・奇面組 And hey, at least the girl gang is confirmed to still be in! In that respect, it's probably for the best that the reboot seems to be going for its own style alongside its setting. Has life, but in more of a 2020s way than that rich '80s style.And hey, at least the girl gang is confirmed to still be in!

YouTube . Crunchyroll may not care whether or not you see the next season of Jujutsu Kaisen , but REMOW knows Kimengumi Classic deserves democratic accessibility. All the more reason I'll at least give it a shot. But I also highly recommend checking out the original adaptation if you haven't (or, like me, hadn't even heard of it). It's a super charming throwback. Plus, pretty soon, it's going to have arguably the lowest barrier to entry in the American anime streaming business just by virtue of being available onmay not care whether or not you see the next season of, butknowsClassic deserves democratic accessibility.

Tubi and RetroCrush , I hope REMOW keeps doing this for series like Kimengumi. It's foundational to a whole genre we take for granted these days. Seeing it makes it clear how the show and that genre lasted as long as they did. © Motoei Shinzawa, NAS It actually gives me hope for the current era of anime availability, apart from (gestures) everything else happening in there right now. Because we never would've gotten a show like Kimengumi on disc here back in the day, and it'd be a long shot to even see a release today. Alongside other classic options likeand, I hopekeeps doing this for series like. It's foundational to a whole genre we take for granted these days. Seeing it makes it clear how the show and that genre lasted as long as they did.It actually gives me hope for the current era of anime availability, apart from (gestures) everything else happening in there right now. Because we never would've gotten a show likeon disc here back in the day, and it'd be a long shot to even see a release today.

© Motoei Shinzawa, NAS You're saying that good things are still possible? Wow. I guess funny faces can accomplish anything they devote their inscrutable mien to.