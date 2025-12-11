Dead Account Anime Reveals 6 New Cast, Theme Song Artists, January 10 Debut in New Promo Video

The official website for the television anime of Shizumu Watanabe 's Dead Account manga unveiled on Thursday the anime's second key visual, third promotional video, additional cast members, and its January 10 debut. The video reveals and previews the opening theme song "Dead End" by Haru Igarashi, and the ending theme song "Raise wa Dōse" (In the Next Life Anyway) by Miyu Kaneko .

The newly announced cast includes:

Fumiya Imai as Dei Surugi

Gen Sato as Minoru Wagari

Maaya Uchida as Eru Kusaba

Kentarō Kumagai as Ikko Owada

Masaya Miyazaki as Kiri Namekawa

Jun Fukuyama as Ban Ashina

The anime will then air on TV Asahi and its affiliates within the "IMAnimation" programming block on January 10 at 11:30 p.m. JST (9:30 a.m. EST). The anime will debut on the Lemino , U-NEXT , Anime Times , and Anime Hōdai streaming services in Japan a half hour later.

The anime will star:

Keiya Saitō ( Rokudo's Bad Girls ) is directing the anime at Synergy SP . Mitsutaka Hirota ( Edens Zero , Rent-A-Girlfriend ) is overseeing the series scripts, and Keiji Inai ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? , Why Raeliana Ended Up at the Duke's Mansion ) is composing the music at Nippon Columbia .

Other staff members include:

The manga is set in a world where ghosts have also inhabited the Internet, following the tradition that ghosts linger on in places where they have strong attachments. The story centers on a Sōji Enishiro, a 15-year-old boy who also streams under the handle "Aoringo." He streams deliberately violent, clickbaity, and provocative content to get reactions and earn money, but it is all for the cause of taking care of his younger sister's medical bills. In real life, he is a simple boy who only loves to eat pudding and loves his sister, whom he would go to hell and back for. One time, while online, he is attacked by a ghost who resides in the online world, and it leaves him spiritually awakened. He is recruited by Miden Academy, a school specializing in training exorcists who tackle the digital realm. The manga is unrelated to Watanabe and Okushō 's earlier Real Account manga.

Watanabe launched the manga in Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2023. The series moved to Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app in October 2023. Kodansha will publish the manga's 13th compiled book volume on January 16.

Kodansha 's K Manga service is publishing the manga in English digitally.

IANGAMES is developing Dead Account ~Futatsu no Aoi Honō~ ( Dead Account : Two Blue Flames), a game that will launch globally on iOS, Android, and PC via the Stove service. Smilegate /Megaport is distributing the team "rogue-lite" game.

Watanabe and Okushō launched their Real Account manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in the February 2014 issue, and ended it in November 2019. Watanabe ( Kono Kanojo wa Fiction desu ) drew the art for the manga, and Okushō wrote the story. The manga switched to Weekly Shōnen Magazine in January 2015, but switched back in June 2018. Kodansha shipped the manga's 24th and final volume in December 2019. Kodansha USA Publishing is releasing the manga in English. Ren Kanan penned a Real Account 0 novel based on the manga that shipped in June 2019.

The manga had a live-action film adaptation in the works that was announced in 2018, but Kodansha confirmed earlier this year in March the adaptation has been canceled "due to various circumstances."