Peleliu: Guernica of Paradise Anime Film Opens at #6, Live-Action Wind Breaker Opens at #8

Image via Chainsaw Man anime's website © 2025 MAPPA/CHAINSAW MAN PROJECT ©Tatsuki Fujimoto/SHUEISHA

Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc , the film based on the Reze Arc of Tatsuki Fujimoto 's Chainsaw Man manga , rose back up from #10 to #3 in its 12th weekend. The film sold 100,000 tickets and earned 156,085,900 yen (about US$1 million) from Friday to Sunday. The flm has sold a total of 6.19 million tickets and earned a cumulative total of 9,486,318,100 yen (about US$60.83 million).

The film opened on September 19 and debuted at #1 in its opening weekend, replacing the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai film, which had topped the box office for nine straight weeks. The film sold 807,000 tickets for 1,251,178,500 yen (about US$8.46 million) in its opening weekend.

Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE) has acquired worldwide theatrical rights the film. The company opened the film in theaters in the United States on October 24.

Reina Ueda plays Reze in the film.





The anime film of Kazuyoshi Takeda 's Peleliu: Guernica of Paradise ( Peleliu: Rakuen no Guernica ) manga opened at #6. The film earned 91,950,210 yen (about US$589,600) in its first three days.

Rihito Itagaki plays kindhearted manga artist Hiroshi Tamaru, and Tomoya Nakamura plays his reliable sidekick Keisuke Yoshiki.



Gorō Kuji ( Chained Soldier , episode director for The Fire Hunter ) directed the anime at Shinei Animation and Fugaku . Junji Nishimura (chief director of Chained Soldier ; scriptwriter for A Lull in the Sea , True Tears , GLASSLIP ) and original manga creator Kazuyoshi Takeda wrote the screenplay. Toei is distributing the film.

Mone Kamishiraishi performs the film's theme song "Kiseki no Yō na Koto" (Something Like a Miracle).













Image courtesy of Flag Pictures © にいさとる／講談社©2025「WIND BREAKER」製作委員会

The live-action film adaptation of Satoru Nii 's Wind Breaker manga opened at #8. The film earned 74,924,560 yen (about US$480,400) in its first three days.

The staff shot the film on location from this past February to April in Okinawa. The production rented a local shopping avenue, dressed up each shop for the film, and made an giant open set.

Kentarō Hagiwara (live-action Blue Period , Tokyo Ghoul , Dragons of Wonderhatch , Our 30 Minute Sessions) directed the film off a script by Japan Academy Prize winner Yōsuke Masaike (live-action Anime Supremacy!, A Girl & Her Guard Dog ). Warner Brothers is distributing the film.

















Image courtesy of GKIDS ©芥見下々／集英社・呪術廻戦製作委員会

The Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution compilation film dropped from #7 to #9 in its fifth weekend. The film earned 77,947,500 yen (about US$499,800) from Friday to Sunday, and has earned a cumulative 1,859,734,500 yen (about US$11.92 million).

The film opened on November 7 and sold 417,700 tickets and earned 639,785,800 yen (about US$4.13 million) in its first three days.

The film, known as Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution -Shibuya Incident x The Culling Game Begins in Japan, is a compilation of the second season's "Shibuya Incident," along with the first two episodes of the third season (before the season premieres in January). The film opened on November 7 simultaneously on both IMAX screens and regular theaters.

Kōji Yusa voices the character Naoya Zen'in in the film.

The third season will premiere in Japan on January 8.





Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle - Akaza Sairai , the first film in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy, dropped off the top 10 in its 21st weekend.



Sources: Kōgyō Tsūshin (link 2), comScore via KOFIC