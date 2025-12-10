Even the Elf Captain Wants to be a Maiden Manga Listed to End With 5th Volume

Volume ships on February 25

Image courtesy of Manga Up!

Amazon Japan is listing the fifth compiled book volume of's manga as the final volume for the series. The volume ships on February 25.

Comikey and Manga UP! both publish the series in English and describe the story:

In a famed kingdom, women are not allowed to enter the knighthood! And yet, a female elf becomes the temporary captain of that very order of knights?! Enjoy the daily life of the elf captain, Gilga, who is cool and powerful on the outside, but maidenly and pure on the inside!!

Ohno debuted the manga in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in November 2022. Square Enix shipped the fourth volume on May 23.



Source: Amazon Japan