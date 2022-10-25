Tsutomu Ōno Launches New Manga in November

The 21st issue of Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine announced on Friday that manga artist Tsutomu Ōno will launch the new manga titled Kishi Danchō no Elf-san Datte Otome ga Shitai (The Elf Grandmaster of the Knightly Order Still Pines for the Life of a Maiden) in the magazine's 22nd issue, which will ship on November 4.

The manga centers on Gilga, who has a big gap between her appearance and personality. She looks cool and amazing, but her heart is that of a maiden. The first chapter will include a color page.

Ōno is the artist for the two-volume manga adaptation of the Tiger & Bunny the Movie: The Beginning film. Kadokawa Shoten published the first compiled book volume in Japan in September 2012, and the second volume in February 2013.

Viz Media licensed the manga and published the two compiled book volumes in English in October 2013.

