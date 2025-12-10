My Awkward Senpai Manga's 11th Volume Listed as Final Volume

Volume ships on February 25

Image via Amazon Japan © Makoto Kudo, Square Enix

Amazon Japan is listing the 11th compiled book volume of Makoto Kudo 's My Awkward Senpai ( Bukiyōna Senpai. ) manga as the final one for the series. The volume is scheduled to ship on February 25.

Comikey and Square Enix 's Manga UP! Global service both publish the manga in English digitally. Manga UP! describes the story:

Kannawa-senpai is considered many things, but smooth is definitely not one of them. Then she meets Kamegawa, her new Kouhai. He's cute, a little nerdy, and easy to talk to. How will this awkward Senpai be able to handle these new feelings?!

Kudo first posted the manga on their X/Twitter account in March 2019. The manga started serializing in Square Enix 's Young Gangan magazine in December 2019. Square Enix published the manga's 10th volume on September 25.

The series inspired an anime which premiered on October 2 on the Tokyo MX channel at 10:00 p.m. JST (9:00 a.m. EDT), and on BS NTV at 11:00 p.m. JST. The anime streams on the U-NEXT , Anime Hōdai services, and other services.. The anime also runs on the AT-X channel.

Source: Amazon Japan