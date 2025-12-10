Author Nikita Kitagawa Reveals TV Anime for Saijakuna Boku wa 'Kabenuke Bug' de Nariagaru Series

Kitagawa debuted web novel in February 2021

Author Nikita Kitagawa posted a picture on X/Twitter on Tuesday of the 11th compiled book volume of the manga adaptation for their Saijakuna Boku wa "Kabenuke Bug" de Nariagaru: Kabe o Surinuketara, Shokai Clear Hōshū o Mugen Kaishū Dekimashita! (I, The Weakest Player, Will Rise to the Top Using a "Wall-Clipping Glitch" – By Clipping Through Walls, I Earned the First-Time Clear Reward Infinite Times!) novels, and the book's wraparound jacket band lists a television anime for the series.

Image via Amazon Japan © Nikita Kitagawa, Meto Sasame, Yui Hata, Kodansha

The series follows Henry, who is a weak young adventurer trying to earn money for his younger sister. Henry's weak "Evasion" skill gets him kicked out of his party. However, he discovers a glitch that allows him to use "Evasion" to clip through walls and earn the first-time clear reward infinite times. By doing this, he rises from the bottom by boosting his stats and collecting rare items.

Kitagawa debuted the web novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in February 2021. The light novels launched in June 2022 with illustrations by Meto Sasame . The second volume shipped in May 2024.

Yui Hata began a manga adaptation in Kodansha 's Shōnen Magazine R in July 2022 until the magazine ended publication in January 2023. The manga moved to Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket app that same month. Kodansha published the manga's 11th volume on Tuesday.

