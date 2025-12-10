News
Author Nikita Kitagawa Reveals TV Anime for Saijakuna Boku wa 'Kabenuke Bug' de Nariagaru Series
posted on by Alex Mateo
Author Nikita Kitagawa posted a picture on X/Twitter on Tuesday of the 11th compiled book volume of the manga adaptation for their Saijakuna Boku wa "Kabenuke Bug" de Nariagaru: Kabe o Surinuketara, Shokai Clear Hōshū o Mugen Kaishū Dekimashita! (I, The Weakest Player, Will Rise to the Top Using a "Wall-Clipping Glitch" – By Clipping Through Walls, I Earned the First-Time Clear Reward Infinite Times!) novels, and the book's wraparound jacket band lists a television anime for the series.
最弱な僕は〈壁抜けバグ〉で成り上がる、11巻の献本届きました〜！ 本日12/9発売です！
そして、今回の帯には、 ╋━━━━━━━━━━╋ アニメ化決定❗❗ ╋━━━━━━━━━━╋ と書かれています！
そうなんです！ 皆様のおかげでアニメ化決定しました❗❗ ありがとうございます！(@ktg2kt)December 9
Kitagawa debuted the web novel on the Shōsetsuka ni Narō website in February 2021. The light novels launched in June 2022 with illustrations by Meto Sasame. The second volume shipped in May 2024.
Yui Hata began a manga adaptation in Kodansha's Shōnen Magazine R in July 2022 until the magazine ended publication in January 2023. The manga moved to Kodansha's Magazine Pocket app that same month. Kodansha published the manga's 11th volume on Tuesday.
Source: Nikita Kitagawa's X/Twitter account