Exclusive: Titan Manga Licenses Have Fun! It's the End of the World!, High Elf with a Long Life, 1 More Title

Also: When I Was Reincarnated in Another World, I Was a Heroine and He Was a Hero

Titan Manga revealed to ANN on Wednesday it will publish Sakyuu Tottori's Have Fun! It's the End of the World! ; rarutori , Ciavis , and Kō Narita 's High Elf with a Long Life , and Mizunomoto 's When I Was Reincarnated in Another World, I Was a Heroine and He Was a Hero for release in 2026.

Cover not final Image courtesy of Titan Manga

Titan Manga describes the story of Have Fun! It's the End of the World! :

In a world nearing its end, little Yakone wanders a dying planet alongsideYago, her hamster-like companion, and Ney, a loyal drone. As theytraverse landscapes shrouded by a mysterious red mist that warps natureitself, they uncover pockets of joy -–like delicious meals, crumbling ruins,and quiet companionship. Adventure blossoms in the most unlikelyplaces, painting a hopeful portrait against a backdrop of decay.

The manga will ship on June 23 and is available for pre-order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Forbidden Planet.

Cover not final Image courtesy of Titan Manga

Titan Manga describes the story of High Elf with a Long Life :

For most high elves, the stillness of the Great Pulha Woodlands isparadise. For Acer, it's been 120 years of stifling calm. Unlike his kin, Acerremembers another life—one as a human in a different world -–completewith cravings for adventure, hearty meals, and the thrill of danger. Armedwith his bow, spirit-blessed fruit, and centuries of skill, he abandons thesylvan idyll to carve out a new destiny beyond the forest.

The manga will ship on June 9 and is available for pre-order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Forbidden Planet.

Cover not final Image courtesy of Titan Manga

Titan Manga describes the story of When I Was Reincarnated in Another World, I Was a Heroine and He Was a Hero :

High schooler Azumi Keito's life takes a surreal turn when a stray truckaccident doesn't end things—instead, he wakes in another world...as itsheroine. Even more baffling?His longtime friend Taiga has been rebornas the world's hero. With the promise of returning home tied to defeatingthe Demon King, the two must navigate new bodies, evolving roles, and alandscape rife with magic and monsters. It's a journey filled withswordplay, self-discovery, and the delightfully awkward realization thatroles and relationships can be wonderfully mutable.

The manga will ship on July 7 and is available for pre-order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Forbidden Planet.

Source: Email correspondence via Manga Alerts' Bluesky account, deer839's Bluesky account