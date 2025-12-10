Kono Manga ga Sugoi! Editors Unveil Top 2026 Manga

Hon Nara Uru Hodo , Half Is More top male, female readers list; full top 20 list out on December 15

Image via Amazon © Ao Kojima, Kadokawa

Kono Manga ga Sugoi!

The 2026 edition of's(This Manga Is Amazing!) guidebook announced on Wednesday the #1 manga on its lists of the top manga series. The full guidebook, featuring the full top 20 lists, will ship on December 15.

The top manga on the list for male readers is Ao Kojima 's Hon Nara Uru Hodo (The More Books We Sell). The manga also topped the manga titles of Kadokawa Media Factory 's literary news magazine Da Vinci 's 25th annual "Book of the Year" list.

The manga is a series of short stories that centers at a second-hand bookstore called Jūgatsudō, and the owner's everyday encounters with different customers.

The story was first published as a one-shot manga titled " Hon o Sōsōru " in Kadokawa 's Harta magazine in 2022. The manga's serialization with the title Hon Nara Uru Hodo launched in the magazine in 2023. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume on January 15, and the second volume on April 15.





The top manga on the list for female readers is's(Half Siblings). Viz will start publishing the manga under the title Half is More next summer, and it describes the story:

Being mixed-race in Japan like Kazumi means facing daily trials of racism, microaggressions, and otherness. This is a journey of resilience, hope, and the search for coexistence.

The manga launched on LEED Publishing 's Torch web platform in 2022. LEED Publishing shipped the manga's first volume on March 28.





















Source: Comic Natalie