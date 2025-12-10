News
Kono Manga ga Sugoi! Editors Unveil Top 2026 Manga
posted on by Joanna Cayanan
The top manga on the list for male readers is Ao Kojima's Hon Nara Uru Hodo (The More Books We Sell). The manga also topped the manga titles of Kadokawa Media Factory's literary news magazine Da Vinci's 25th annual "Book of the Year" list.
The manga is a series of short stories that centers at a second-hand bookstore called Jūgatsudō, and the owner's everyday encounters with different customers.
The story was first published as a one-shot manga titled "Hon o Sōsōru" in Kadokawa's Harta magazine in 2022. The manga's serialization with the title Hon Nara Uru Hodo launched in the magazine in 2023. Kadokawa published the manga's first compiled book volume on January 15, and the second volume on April 15.
Being mixed-race in Japan like Kazumi means facing daily trials of racism, microaggressions, and otherness. This is a journey of resilience, hope, and the search for coexistence.
The manga launched on LEED Publishing's Torch web platform in 2022. LEED Publishing shipped the manga's first volume on March 28.
Source: Comic Natalie