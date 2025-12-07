KPop Demon Hunters to Ring in Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve

Huntr/x singers Ejae, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami set to perform on New Year's special

American New Year's music program Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2025 announced on Wednesday that KPop Demon Hunters vocalists Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami will perform on the program. Per tradition, the program will air on December 31 at 8:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m. Central Time) on American broadcaster ABC .

Ryan Seacrest will host Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2025 with co-hosts Rita Ora , Chance the Rapper, Rob Gronkowski, and Julianne Hough. The Action News program from Philadelphia's WPVI-TV/6abc station stated this year's entry boasts the largest lineup and longest broadcast in the program's 52-year history. The program's full lineup is:

KPop Demon Hunters has amassed several accolades following its release in June. The film's song “Golden” was nominated in the Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Song Written for Visual Media categories for the 2025 Grammy Awards. KPop Demon Hunters also saw its debut during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 27.

