KPop Demon Hunters to Ring in Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve
posted on by Ken Iikura-Gross
American New Year's music program Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2025 announced on Wednesday that KPop Demon Hunters vocalists Ejae, Audrey Nuna, and Rei Ami will perform on the program. Per tradition, the program will air on December 31 at 8:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m. Central Time) on American broadcaster ABC.
Ryan Seacrest will host Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2025 with co-hosts Rita Ora, Chance the Rapper, Rob Gronkowski, and Julianne Hough. The Action News program from Philadelphia's WPVI-TV/6abc station stated this year's entry boasts the largest lineup and longest broadcast in the program's 52-year history. The program's full lineup is:
4 Non Blondes
50 Cent
6LACK
AJR
BigXthaPlug
Chappell Roan
Charlie Puth
Ciara
Demi Lovato
DJ Cassidy's Pass the Mic Live! Starring Busta Rhymes, T.I. & Wyclef Jean
Filmore
Goo Goo Dolls
Jess Glynne
Jessie Murph
Jordan Davis
KPop Demon Hunters: The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X - EJAE, Audrey Nuna and REI AMI
Leon Thomas
LE SSERAFIM
Lil' Jon
Little Big Town
Madison Beer
Maren Morris, sponsored by Carnival Cruise Line
Mariah Carey
New Kids on the Block
OneRepublic
Pitbull
Post Malone
Rick Springfield
Russell Dickerson
The All-American Rejects
Tucker Wetmore
Zara Larsson.
KPop Demon Hunters has amassed several accolades following its release in June. The film's song “Golden” was nominated in the Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Song Written for Visual Media categories for the 2025 Grammy Awards. KPop Demon Hunters also saw its debut during the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on November 27.
Sources: Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2025's Instagram account, Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve 2025's website, 6abc Action News' website