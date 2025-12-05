Horror Collector Children's Novels Get TV Anime in Fall 2026

Series centers on boy in red hood who helps those caught in urban legends

NHK announced on Friday that Midori Sato 's Horror Collector novel series is getting a television anime adaptation that will air on the NHK General in fall 2026.

Sato writes the novels, Norio Tsuruta is the supervisor, and Yon draws the art for the novel series.

The internet is full of creepypastas, cryptid sightings, tales of paranormal activity, and unsolved disappearances. These are mostly rumors and pranks fueled by trolls—entertainment. But the unlucky few learn the hard way that some legends are true. Many of these unfortunate souls are doomed, but their luck may change if they cross paths with the boy in the red hood. He roams from town to town and appears wherever strange things occur. Is he a light in the dark? Or living proof that monsters are all too real...?

is releasing the novel series and 's manga adaptation in English for its "JY for Kids" middle-grade imprint, and it describes the story:

Kadokawa started releasing the novel series in June 2015, and published the 26th volume on June 11. The 27th volume will ship on December 10.

Yuki's manga adaptation ran in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Gene magazine in 2021-2022. Kadokawa published the manga adaptation in one volume in March 2022.

Yen Press published the sixth novel volume on May 20, and published the manga in one volume on May 27.



