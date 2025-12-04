News
The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch Anime's New Video Reveals More Cast, April Debut, Opening Song Artist
posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
The official website for the television anime of Yōsuke Kaneda's The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch (Kuroneko to Majo no Kyōshitsu) manga unveiled the main promotional video and visual for the anime on Friday. The video reveals more cast members and the April premiere date for the anime, and also reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Cusp" by ASCA.
The new cast members include:
Fūka Izumi as Aria Aquarius
Minori Suzuki as Merrow Pisces
Azusa Tachibana as Ewe Aries
Haruka Shiraishi as Io Taurus
Yūto Uemura as Castor Gemini
Rena Hasegawa as Pollux Gemini
Shōya Ishige as Tarf Cancer
Ai Fairouz as Leo Regulus
Tomohiro Ōno as Astraea Libra
Miho Wataya as Hana Sasorijo
Kazuki Ura as Chiron Sagittarius Aradia
Miyuki Sakurai as Capella Capricorn
Previously announced cast members include:
The anime will premiere on the "Agaru Anime" programming block on CBC, TBS and 26 other channels in April.
Naoyuki Tatsuwa (Nisekoi - False Love, Promise of Wizard, Seitokai ni mo Ana wa Aru!) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS. Midori Gotō (Clean Freak! Aoyama kun, Mr. Villain's Day Off) is in charge of series scripts, and Takayuki Onoda (Hortensia Saga) is designing the characters.
The anime's English website describes the story:
Witch apprentice Spica Virgo can't use magic at all.To earn a place in the magic school she dreams of entering, she needs a mentor-but she has neither money nor connections.One day, a mysterious black cat who speaks and wields magic appears before her!Spica wants to master sorcery, and the black cat longs to break a curse. The pair's goals align.Thus begins their secret master-apprentice pact!And the key to breaking the curse is a kiss on the...?!
Kaneda launched the manga on Kodansha's Magazine Pocket manga app in March 2022. Kodansha published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on August 8. Kodansha's K MANGA service publishes the manga in English.
Kaneda launched the Boarding School Juliet manga in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2015, and the series moved to Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2017. The manga ended serialization in September 2019. Kodansha shipped the 16th and final compiled book volume in Japan in November 2019. The series received a nomination in the Shōnen category of the 41st Annual Kodansha Manga Awards in 2017. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga digitally and in print in English.
A 12-episode television anime adaptation premiered in October 2018. Amazon Prime exclusively streamed the anime in Japan and overseas.
Sources: The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's English website, Comic Natalie
