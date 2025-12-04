News
The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch Anime's New Video Reveals More Cast, April Debut, Opening Song Artist

posted on by Rafael Antonio Pineda
12 new cast members join; ASCA performs opening song "Cusp"

The official website for the television anime of Yōsuke Kaneda's The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch (Kuroneko to Majo no Kyōshitsu) manga unveiled the main promotional video and visual for the anime on Friday. The video reveals more cast members and the April premiere date for the anime, and also reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Cusp" by ASCA.

The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime 2nd visual
Image via The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's English website
©金田陽介・講談社／「黒猫と魔女の教室」製作委員会

The new cast members include:

Fūka Izumi as Aria Aquarius

The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime character visual of Aria
Image via The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's English website

Minori Suzuki as Merrow Pisces

The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime character visual of Merrow
Image via The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's English website

Azusa Tachibana as Ewe Aries

The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime character visual of Ewe
Image via The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's English website

Haruka Shiraishi as Io Taurus

The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime character visual of Io
Image via The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's English website

Yūto Uemura as Castor Gemini

The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime character visual of Castor
Image via The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's English website

Rena Hasegawa as Pollux Gemini

The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime character visual of Pollux
Image via The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's English website

Shōya Ishige as Tarf Cancer

The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime character visual of Tarf
Image via The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's English website

Ai Fairouz as Leo Regulus

The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime character visual of Leo
Image via The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's English website

Tomohiro Ōno as Astraea Libra

The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime character visual of Astraea
Image via The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's English website

Miho Wataya as Hana Sasorijo

The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime character visual of Hana
Image via The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's English website

Kazuki Ura as Chiron Sagittarius Aradia

The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime character visual of Chiron
Image via The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's English website

Miyuki Sakurai as Capella Capricorn

The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime character visual of Capella
Image via The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's English website

Previously announced cast members include:

Kaede Hondo as Spica Virgo, a witch apprentice aiming to become a first-class magician

The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime character visual of Spica
Image via The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's English website
Nobunaga Shimazaki as Claude Sirius, a magician who was transformed into a cat due to a curse

The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime character visual of Claude as a cat
Image via The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's English website
The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime character visual of Claude as a human
Image via The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's English website

The anime will premiere on the "Agaru Anime" programming block on CBC, TBS and 26 other channels in April.

The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime announcement visual
Image via The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's X/Twitter account
©金田陽介・講談社／「黒猫と魔女の教室」製作委員会

Naoyuki Tatsuwa (Nisekoi - False Love, Promise of Wizard, Seitokai ni mo Ana wa Aru!) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS. Midori Gotō (Clean Freak! Aoyama kun, Mr. Villain's Day Off) is in charge of series scripts, and Takayuki Onoda (Hortensia Saga) is designing the characters.

The anime's English website describes the story:

Witch apprentice Spica Virgo can't use magic at all.To earn a place in the magic school she dreams of entering, she needs a mentor-but she has neither money nor connections.One day, a mysterious black cat who speaks and wields magic appears before her!Spica wants to master sorcery, and the black cat longs to break a curse. The pair's goals align.Thus begins their secret master-apprentice pact!And the key to breaking the curse is a kiss on the...?!

Kaneda launched the manga on Kodansha's Magazine Pocket manga app in March 2022. Kodansha published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on August 8. Kodansha's K MANGA service publishes the manga in English.  

Kaneda launched the Boarding School Juliet manga in Kodansha's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2015, and the series moved to Kodansha's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2017. The manga ended serialization in September 2019. Kodansha shipped the 16th and final compiled book volume in Japan in November 2019. The series received a nomination in the Shōnen category of the 41st Annual Kodansha Manga Awards in 2017. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga digitally and in print in English.

A 12-episode television anime adaptation premiered in October 2018. Amazon Prime exclusively streamed the anime in Japan and overseas.

Sources: The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's English websiteComic Natalie

