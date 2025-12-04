The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch Anime's New Video Reveals More Cast, April Debut, Opening Song Artist

The official website for the television anime of Yōsuke Kaneda 's The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch ( Kuroneko to Majo no Kyōshitsu ) manga unveiled the main promotional video and visual for the anime on Friday. The video reveals more cast members and the April premiere date for the anime, and also reveals and previews the anime's opening theme song "Cusp" by ASCA .



Image via The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's English website ©金田陽介・講談社／「黒猫と魔女の教室」製作委員会

The new cast members include:

Fūka Izumi as Aria Aquarius

Image via The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's English website

Minori Suzuki as Merrow Pisces

Image via The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's English website

Azusa Tachibana as Ewe Aries

Image via The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's English website

Haruka Shiraishi as Io Taurus

Image via The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's English website

Yūto Uemura as Castor Gemini

Image via The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's English website

Rena Hasegawa as Pollux Gemini

Image via The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's English website

Shōya Ishige as Tarf Cancer

Image via The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's English website

Ai Fairouz as Leo Regulus

Image via The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's English website

Tomohiro Ōno as Astraea Libra

Image via The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's English website

Miho Wataya as Hana Sasorijo

Image via The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's English website

Kazuki Ura as Chiron Sagittarius Aradia

Image via The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's English website

Miyuki Sakurai as Capella Capricorn

Image via The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's English website

Previously announced cast members include:

Kaede Hondo as Spica Virgo, a witch apprentice aiming to become a first-class magician

Image via The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's English website

Nobunaga Shimazaki as Claude Sirius, a magician who was transformed into a cat due to a curse

Image via The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's English website

Image via The Classroom of a Black Cat and a Witch anime's English website

The anime will premiere on the "Agaru Anime" programming block on CBC , TBS and 26 other channels in April.

Naoyuki Tatsuwa ( Nisekoi - False Love , Promise of Wizard , Seitokai ni mo Ana wa Aru! ) is directing the anime at LIDEN FILMS . Midori Gotō ( Clean Freak! Aoyama kun , Mr. Villain's Day Off ) is in charge of series scripts, and Takayuki Onoda ( Hortensia Saga ) is designing the characters.

The anime's English website describes the story:

Witch apprentice Spica Virgo can't use magic at all.To earn a place in the magic school she dreams of entering, she needs a mentor-but she has neither money nor connections.One day, a mysterious black cat who speaks and wields magic appears before her!Spica wants to master sorcery, and the black cat longs to break a curse. The pair's goals align.Thus begins their secret master-apprentice pact!And the key to breaking the curse is a kiss on the...?!

Kaneda launched the manga on Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket manga app in March 2022. Kodansha published the manga's 12th compiled book volume on August 8. Kodansha 's K MANGA service publishes the manga in English.

Kaneda launched the Boarding School Juliet manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2015, and the series moved to Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2017. The manga ended serialization in September 2019. Kodansha shipped the 16th and final compiled book volume in Japan in November 2019. The series received a nomination in the Shōnen category of the 41st Annual Kodansha Manga Awards in 2017. Kodansha USA Publishing released the manga digitally and in print in English.

A 12-episode television anime adaptation premiered in October 2018. Amazon Prime exclusively streamed the anime in Japan and overseas.