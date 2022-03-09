Boarding School Juliet's Yōsuke Kaneda Launches New Manga on March 16

New manga is titled The Black Cat and the Witch Classroom

Manga creator Yōsuke Kaneda ( Boarding School Juliet ) revealed on his Twitter account on Tuesday that he will launch a new manga titled The Black Cat and the Witch Classroom ( Kuroneko to Majo no Kyōshitsu ) in Kodansha 's Magazine Pocket manga app on March 16. Kaneda also revealed a Twitter account for the manga, which showed an illustration for the manga.

Kaneda was recruiting assistants in November for a manga that he planned to launch this year. In that announcement, Kaneda anticipated that the manga's first five chapters will serialize weekly, and chapter six and onward will serialize every other week.

Kaneda launched the Boarding School Juliet manga in Kodansha 's Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in 2015, and the series moved to Kodansha 's Weekly Shōnen Magazine in 2017. The manga ended serialization in September 2019. Kodansha shipped the 16th and final compiled book volume in Japan in November 2019. The series received a nomination in the Shōnen category of the 41st Annual Kodansha Manga Awards in 2017. Kodansha Comics released the manga digitally and in print in English.

A 12-episode television anime adaptation premiered in October 2018. Amazon Prime exclusively streamed the anime in Japan and overseas.