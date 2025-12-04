Etrange Overlord Game's Trailer Reveals March 26 Release in West

Game launches for Switch, PS5, PS4, PC

NIS America announced on Thursday that it will release Gemdrops' Etrange Overlord , a game based on Roman Kitayama's novel series of the same name, in the West for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam on March 26, 2026. The company streamed a release date announcement trailer:

Broccoli will release the game in Japan on the same day for Switch, PS5, and PS4.

NIS America describes the story:

Falsely accused of assassinating the king, Étrange von Rosenburg is swiftly executed—only to find herself in hell! What's a sweets-loving daughter of the duke to do? Why, take the place over, of course! Experience a tale of humor and heart in this frenetic action RPG from Sohei Niikawa, creator of Disgaea and Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure!

Etrange Overlord features musical action RPG gameplay for up to four players and a revolving lane mechanic. Shinichirō Ōtsuka ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) is the character designer.

hololive VTuber Tsunomaki Watame performs the theme song "Etrange Overlord" composed by Elements Garden 's Noriyasu Agematsu .

The game is getting a limited edition, including a collector's box, Art of Étrange: From Hell to Heaven art book, Étrange Encore original soundtrack , Conductor of Chaos musical acrylic stand, and Stuck in Hell sticker sheet.

Kitayama debuted the Etrange Overlord: Hansei Shinai Akuyaku Reijо̄, Jigoku ni Ochite Kareinaru Happy Life Musо̄ web novel on Shōsetsuka ni Narō and Kakuyomu in February 2023. The story follows Etrange, a villainess who was executed. When she woke up, she fell into hell and began to enjoy it there.

Hekaton launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh in March 2024. Kadokawa released the first compiled book volume in September 2024.

Source: Email correspondence





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.