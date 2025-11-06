Etrange Overlord Game Heads West in Early 2026

Trailer previews theme song for Switch, PS5, PS4, PC game

NIS America announced on Thursday that it will release Gemdrops' Etrange Overlord , a game based on Roman Kitayama's novel series of the same name, in the West for Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC via Steam in early 2026. The company streamed an announcement trailer featuring the theme song "Etrange Overlord" performed by hololive VTuber Tsunomaki Watame and composed by Elements Garden 's Noriyasu Agematsu .

NIS America describes the story:

Falsely accused of assassinating the king, Étrange von Rosenburg is swiftly executed—only to find herself in hell! What's a sweets-loving daughter of the duke to do? Why, take the place over, of course! Experience a tale of humor and heart in this frenetic action RPG from Sohei Niikawa, creator of Disgaea and Rhapsody: A Musical Adventure!

Etrange Overlord features musical action RPG gameplay for up to four players and a revolving lane mechanic. Shinichirō Ōtsuka ( Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- ) is the character designer.

The game is getting a limited edition. The company will reveal more information on November 13.

Broccoli will release the game in Japan on March 26, 2026 for Switch, PS5, and PS4.

Kitayama debuted the Etrange Overlord: Hansei Shinai Akuyaku Reijо̄, Jigoku ni Ochite Kareinaru Happy Life Musо̄ web novel on Shōsetsuka ni Narō and Kakuyomu in February 2023. The story follows Etrange, a villainess who was executed. When she woke up, she fell into hell and began to enjoy it there.

Hekaton launched a manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Dengeki Maoh in March 2024. Kadokawa released the first compiled book volume in September 2024.

Source: Email correspondence





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.