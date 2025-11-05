KPop Demon Hunters Sequel Is Coming — But Will Take 4 Years to Cook

Image via Netflix © 2025 Netflix

KPop Demon Hunters has been soaring through viewership and music charts alike so strongly that a sequel seems all but inevitable, but industry news reports on Wednesday finally say that Sony and Netflix are aiming to open a sequel to the hit film in 2029.

The film's returning sing-along theatrical screenings also grossed US$5.3 million last week, and the film has now earned US$24.3 million theatrically.

KPop Demon Hunters is a 2025 musical urban fantasy film directed by Maggie Kang and Chris Appelhans and animated by Sony Pictures Animation. The film premiered on Netflix on June 20 and stars Arden Cho, Ahn Hyo-seop, May Hong, Ji-yong Yoo, Yunjin Kim, Saniel Dae Kim, Ken Jeong , and Lee Byung-hun. The film is Netflix 's most streamed film of all time globally with 300 million views. Its first sing-along event in August made it Netflix 's first film to top the U.S. weekend box office.

Sources: Variety (Rebecca Rubin), The Wrap (Umberto Gonzalez), Deadline (Anthony D'Alessandro)



