Yen Press Licenses On the Boundary's Road, Shino & Ren, More Manga

Yen Press announced on Friday that it has licensed four manga and one light novel series for release in May 2026.

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Suzuka Morino

On the Boundary's Road: The Works of Suzuka Morino

Title:mangaAuthor:Summary: A boy meets a cursed beast on a road at the edge of a forest. A demi-human becomes the servant of a wealthy mistress. A witch and her familiar chat it up. These and other stories of cross-species communication byhave been compiled into a beautiful collection filled with the author's exquisite linework.

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Minori Chigusa

Shino & Ren

Title:mangaAuthor:Summary: The tomboy and the quiet girl don't seem to have much in common at first glance, except that they're head over heels in love. Ren is loud, brash, and possessive—a far cry from Shino's calmer, more reserved demeanor. But hey, sparks fly in the most unlikely cases, and this couple can barely keep their hands off each other. Between Ren's aggressive flirting and Shino's adorable personality, if one of them isn't blushing, whoever's reading along with them sure will be.

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Madoguchimoto

Every Adventure Needs a Weapon! —The Blacksmith Life of Rudy the Obsessed—

Title:mangaAuthor: MadoguchimotoSummary: Rudy has a goal—to become a top-tier weaponsmith and make the coolest weapons the world has ever seen! Sure, her boss always gets mad about her bizarre creations, but she has a blast crafting them. And she lives right outside a dungeon, so she's in the perfect spot to aid adventurers passing through on their way to fight monsters. Surely she won't bite off more than she can chew…right?

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Yūko Satō, Chira Shinoura, Shishimaru

The Adventure of Black Cat Nyango

Title:mangaAuthors:(story),(original story),(art)Summary: Having left his hometown of Atsuuka Village, Nyango embarks on a journey to Iburo, all to join the adventurer party called Chariot. But it turns out, Chariot is away on a quest! Just then, Nyango receives a personal request from a professor at the Academy who's interested in Nyango's wind magic. With new sigil magic to learn as a reward, he's on his way to becoming the strongest adventurer!

Image courtesy of Yen Press © Kisetsu Morita, Matsuuni

The Alchemist's Fluffy Island Getaway

Title:novelAuthors:(story),(illustrations)Summary: No one can deny Freya is a prodigy. And this genius has high hopes for her life after graduation, hopefully working in a wonderful workshop in a bustling city. So naturally, she gets assigned to a backwater island far to the south instead! The local guardian deity is a mythical beast named Lilil who deplores the awful state the island is in. Lilil asks Freya to develop the island with the help of alchemy, and Freya just can't turn down fluffiness! Freya quickly gets to work and creates high-quality potions, a box that produces cool air, and more amazing magic tools. And that's just the start for this genius alchemist's plans!

Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. Yen Press, BookWalker Global, and J-Novel Club are subsidiaries of KWE.