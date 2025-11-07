Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf Anime Season 2 Reveals Visual, Staff

The official website for the Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf anime revealed on Saturday a visual and staff for the second season:

Takeo Takahashi returns as chief director with Hijiri Sanpei , who directed the first season. Nobuyoshi Nagayama ( Smile Down the Runway ) and Takahiro Majima (episode director for Interspecies Reviewers ) are directing the second season at Passione . Koji Haneda ( The Faraway Paladin ) returns to design the characters with Rina Sugimoto . Kevin Penkin ( Made in Abyss , Tower of God , The Rising of The Shield Hero ) is again composing the music.

Additional staff includes:

The anime debuted in April 2024, and aired for two consecutive(quarters of a year). streamed the anime as it aired, and also streamed an English

The anime is a completely new series, which tells the story of Kraft Lawrence and his meeting with the wolf girl Holo. Jun Fukuyama returned as Kraft Lawrence, and Ami Koshimizu returned as Holo. Mai Nakahara also returned in the series as Norah Arendt.

Yen Press publishes the novels in English, and it describes the series:

The life of a traveling merchant is a lonely one, a fact with which Kraft Lawrence is well acquainted. Wandering from town to town with just his horse, cart, and whatever wares have come his way, the peddler has pretty well settled into his routine—that is, until the night Lawrence finds a wolf goddess asleep in his cart. Taking the form of a fetching girl with wolf ears and a tail, Holo has wearied of tending to harvests in the countryside and strikes up a bargain with the merchant to lend him the cunning of “Holo the Wisewolf” to increase his profits in exchange for taking her along on his travels. What kind of businessman could turn down such an offer? Lawrence soon learns, though, that having an ancient goddess as a traveling companion can be a bit of a mixed blessing. Will this wolf girl turn out to be too wild to tame?

Isuna Hasekura launched the Spice and Wolf novel series with illustrations by Jū Ayakura in 2006. The novels took a break after the 17th volume in 2011, and returned with the 18th volume in 2016. The 24th and latest volume shipped in January 2023. Yen Press published the 24th novel in North America in August 2023, and is also publishing the manga adaptation. Hasekura began a spinoff series, Wolf & Parchment: New Theory Spice & Wolf , in April 2016. Yen Press is also releasing the spinoff series in English.

The novels also inspired two TV anime seasons from director Takeo Takahashi and scriptwriter Naruhisa Arakawa . The first season aired in Japan from January to March 2008, and the second season ( Spice and Wolf II ) from July to September 2009. Funimation released both seasons on home video.

A virtual reality anime followed the television anime and debuted in June 2019 for Oculus Rift, HTC VIVE, and Oculus Go Edition. A sequel debuted in December 2020.

Sources: Spice & Wolf: merchant meets the wise wolf anime's website, Comic Natalie





Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.