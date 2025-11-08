Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 27-November 2

The live-action film of Tomohiro Yokomaku and Taishi Mori 's Radiation House manga aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, November 1 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 5.9% rating.

Makoto Shinkai 's The Garden of Words anime film aired on Fuji TV on Friday, October 31 at 12:45 a.m., and it earned a 0.8% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)