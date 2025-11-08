News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 27-November 2
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
My Hero Academia earns 3.7% rating, Tougen Anki earns 2.2% rating
The live-action film of Tomohiro Yokomaku and Taishi Mori's Radiation House manga aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, November 1 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 5.9% rating.
Makoto Shinkai's The Garden of Words anime film aired on Fuji TV on Friday, October 31 at 12:45 a.m., and it earned a 0.8% rating.
|Title
|Station
|Date
|Time
|Length
|Average
Household Rating
|Sazae-san
|Fuji TV
|November 2 (Sun)
|18:30
|30 min.
|Detective Conan
|NTV
|November 1 (Sat)
|18:00
|30 min.
|Chibi Maruko-chan
|Fuji TV
|November 2 (Sun)
|18:00
|30 min.
|My Hero Academia final season
|NTV
|November 1 (Sat)
|17:30
|30 min.
|Doraemon
|TV Asahi
|November 1 (Sat)
|17:00
|30 min.
|One Piece
|Fuji TV
|November 2 (Sun)
|23:15
|30 min.
|Crayon Shin-chan
|TV Asahi
|November 1 (Sat)
|16:30
|30 min.
|Tougen Anki
|NTV
|October 31 (Fri)
|23:10
|30 min.
|Animated O-saru no George (Curious George)
|NHK-E
|November 1 (Sat)
|08:35
|25 min.
|Oshiri Tantei
|NHK-E
|November 1 (Sat)
|09:00
|20 min.
The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.
Source: Video Research (Kanto region)