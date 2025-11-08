×
News
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 27-November 2

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
My Hero Academia earns 3.7% rating, Tougen Anki earns 2.2% rating

The live-action film of Tomohiro Yokomaku and Taishi Mori's Radiation House manga aired on Fuji TV on Saturday, November 1 at 9:00 p.m., and it earned a 5.9% rating.

Makoto Shinkai's The Garden of Words anime film aired on Fuji TV on Friday, October 31 at 12:45 a.m., and it earned a 0.8% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Sazae-san Fuji TV November 2 (Sun) 18:30 30 min.
6.9
Detective Conan NTV November 1 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.1
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV November 2 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
4.6
My Hero Academia final season NTV November 1 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.7
Doraemon TV Asahi November 1 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
2.9
One Piece Fuji TV November 2 (Sun) 23:15 30 min.
2.8
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi November 1 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.3
Tougen Anki NTV October 31 (Fri) 23:10 30 min.
2.2
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E November 1 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.9
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E November 1 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.7

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

