Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 20-26

Makoto Shinkai 's 5 Centimeters Per Second anime film aired on Fuji TV on Friday, October 24 at 12:45 a.m., and it earned a 1.2% rating.





The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)