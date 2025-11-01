×
Japanese Animation TV Ranking, October 20-26

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
My Hero Academia earns 3.3% rating, Tougen Anki earns 2.2%

Makoto Shinkai's 5 Centimeters Per Second anime film aired on Fuji TV on Friday, October 24 at 12:45 a.m., and it earned a 1.2% rating.


Title Station Date Time Length Average
Household Rating
Detective Conan NTV October 25 (Sat) 18:00 30 min.
6.0
Chibi Maruko-chan Fuji TV October 26 (Sun) 18:00 30 min.
5.7
Doraemon TV Asahi October 25 (Sat) 17:00 30 min.
3.4
My Hero Academia final season NTV October 25 (Sat) 17:30 30 min.
3.3
One Piece Fuji TV October 26 (Sun) 23:15 30 min.
3.1
Crayon Shin-chan TV Asahi October 25 (Sat) 16:30 30 min.
2.9
You and Idol Precure♪ TV Asahi October 26 (Sun) 08:30 30 min.
2.8
Tougen Anki NTV October 24 (Fri) 23:35 30 min.
2.2
Oshiri Tantei NHK-E October 25 (Sat) 09:00 20 min.
1.8
Animated O-saru no George (Curious George) NHK-E October 25 (Sat) 08:35 25 min.
1.7

The television ratings above are an estimate of the percentage of the population that watch a given program, based on data from a survey of households in Japan's Kanto region. The ratings do not count recordings that viewers watch later.

Source: Video Research (Kanto region)

