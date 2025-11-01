Romantic Comedy Webtoon 'I'm Not a Guy!?' Gets Live-Action Adaptation

Series centers on gender-bending office romance between murder suspect, former special force officer

Image via Kakao Page's website © Kakao Entertianment

Korean entertainment media outlets reported on October 24 that the romantic comedy webtoon I'm NOT a Guy!? is set for a live-action television adaptation.

Actors Si-wan Im and In-ah Seol are in talks to star in the adaptation, based on the web novel and webtoon series of the same name.

The series centers on a gender-bending office romance between I-jun Yoon, a third-generation conglomerate and murder suspect, and Jae-hee Kang, a former special forces officer who disguises herself as a man to go undercover as his bodyguard and secretary.

Yoon, raised in privilege but entangled in scandal, is portrayed as an eccentric and unpredictable heir. Kang, known for her strength and combat skills, goes undercover to investigate him, setting the stage for a tense and comedic relationship.

I'm NOT a Guy!? gained popularity for its blend of action, humor, and romantic tension.

The webtoon, originally written by Ah-hyun Lee and Do-ha Ryu and drawn by One Punch Rabbit, was serialized between 2022 and 2025 on Kakao Page and Kakao Webtoon. Currently, an official English release of both the web novel and webtoon are not available. The webtoon is available in French.

One Punch Rabbit and RoseBean's Take Me, I'm Yours webtoon is available on WEBTOON in English.

Source: Xsports News (Hyun-jung Kim)