World Webtoon Festival Attracts More Than 200,000 Visitors

Festival held on October 19-22 brought together creators, companies, fans

Image via KOCCA's website © KOCCA

The 2025 World Webtoon Festival event held from October 19 to 22 in Seoul attracted about 210,000 visitors.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism (MCST) organized the event and the Korea Creative Content Agency (KOCCA) hosted the event, which aimed to solidify South Korea's status as the birthplace of webtoons and to showcase the scalability and sustainability of webtoon intellectual property. The festival brought together creators, companies, and fans, highlighting the continued global growth of webtoons.

A pop-up exhibition ran for 11 days from October 16 to 26 at Lotte World Mall, featuring 12 companies including Naver Webtoon, Daon Creative, The Grim Entertainment, D&C MEDIA , Redice Studio, Seoul Media Comics , MStoryHub, and YLAB . The companies showcased 35 webtoon IP-based character goods and limited-edition merchandise.

Approximately 42,000 attended the event on opening day. The highest single purchase was approximately US$2,500, and the average spending per visitor was around US$33, demonstrating the market potential of webtoon-related merchandise.

From October 19 to 22, the main exhibition and stage programs drew about 97,000 visitors to the “Webtoon World” area. The main exhibition, themed “The Past, Present, and Future of Webtoons,” featured over 200 webtoon IPs, illustrating their expansion into film, performance, and gaming.

The event also held the second annual World Webtoon Awards.

Source: KOCCA