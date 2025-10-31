Universal Studio Japan Issues Warning After Risqué Halloween Cosplay Photos

USJ: “To ensure the safety & security of our guests, we ask that you cooperate with our rules & etiquette”

Well, maybe one limit. Image via x.com TM & © Universal Studios.

Universal Studios Japan (USJ) issued a statement for guests attending its Halloween Horror Nights event last Friday. The park's management said it welcomes guests dressed in a variety of costumes but asked those participating in Halloween Horror Nights to “cooperate with our rules and etiquette.” The post further stated guests who wear costumes that “may disrupt public order” or have "inappropriately excessive exposure" may be refused entry or ask to leave the park.

The full rules are available on the USJ website in Japanese and English, and they detail rules against "attire (including clothing that exposes an excessive amount of skin, revealing clothing deemed unfit for the Park, underwear that is visible, or clothing that appears to be underwear), or attire that violates obscenity laws or other laws."

USJ's statement appeared to be in response to an October 19 social media post of an attendee dressed as Bowsette, the fan-made character inspired by Super Mario Bros' Bowser. The photos featured the attendee in what appeared to be a stereotypical bondage outfit with Bowser horns and the Super Crown item from Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe at different locations within USJ.

USJ issued similar statements for past Halloween Horror Nights. One of the earliest known incidents was in 2022 following a woman posting images of herself at Halloween Horror Nights, dressed in what was deemed as an outfit revealing excessive skin. A report by Japanese women's magazine Josei Jishin stated a woman posted images of herself to social media wearing what appeared to be underwear. The posts, according to Josei Jishin, sparked the term “Shitagi Uniba” (Underwear USJ).

Halloween Horror Nights is an annual horror event at Universal Studios theme parks in Orlando, Hollywood, Japan, and Singapore. The event features haunted houses, scare zones, and shows, and USJ's version allows guests to attend in costume.