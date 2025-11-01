News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 20-26
posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Pokémon Legends: Z-A stays at #1, Once Upon a Katamari debuts at #4
|Rank
|System
|Title
|Publisher
|Release Date
|Weekly Copies
|Total Copies
|1
|NSw
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16
|195,849
|1,068,401
|2
|NSw 2
|Pokémon Legends: Z-A
|Nintendo
|October 16
|71,991
|684,896
|3
|NSw 2
|Mario Kart World
|Nintendo
|June 5
|35,176
|1,966,569
|4
|NSw
|Once Upon a Katamari
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 23
|17,289
|17,289
|5
|PS5
|Ninja Gaiden
|Nippon Microsoft
|October 21
|11,973
|11,973
|6
|PS5
|Ghost of Yotei
|Sony Interactive Entertainment
|October 2
|6,984
|172,886
|7
|NSw 2
|Persona 3 Reload
|Atlus
|October 23
|6,778
|6,778
|8
|NSw
|Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2
|Nintendo
|October 2
|6,232
|85,709
|9
|PS5
|Once Upon a Katamari
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 23
|4,596
|4,596
|10
|PS5
|Battlefield 6
|EA Games
|October 10
|4,215
|35,474
|11
|NSw
|Minecraft
|Nippon Microsoft
|June 21, 2018
|4,084
|4,032,180
|12
|NSw
|Animal Crossing: New Horizons
|Nintendo
|March 20, 2020
|3,333
|8,239,060
|13
|NSw
|Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
|Nintendo
|April 28, 2017
|3,035
|6,462,505
|14
|NSw 2
|Donkey Kong Bananza
|Nintendo
|July 17
|2,995
|354,535
|15
|NSw
|Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2
|Aniplex
|August 1
|2,738
|141,849
|16
|NSw
|Little Nightmares 3
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 10
|2,361
|25,482
|17
|NSw
|Pokémon Scarlet/Violet
|Nintendo
|November 18, 2022
|2,318
|5,628,325
|18
|NSw
|Super Mario Party Jamboree
|Nintendo
|October 17, 2024
|2,230
|1,404,051
|19
|NSw
|Double Dragon Revive
|Arc System Works
|October 23
|2,195
|2,195
|20
|PS5
|Digimon Story: Time Stranger
|Bandai Namco Entertainment
|October 2
|2,014
|35,851
Source: Famitsu