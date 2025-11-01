×
News
Japan's Video Game Rankings, October 20-26

posted on by Crystalyn Hodgkins
Pokémon Legends: Z-A stays at #1, Once Upon a Katamari debuts at #4

Rank System Title Publisher Release Date Weekly Copies Total Copies
1NSwPokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16 195,849 1,068,401
2NSw 2Pokémon Legends: Z-A Nintendo October 16 71,991 684,896
3NSw 2Mario Kart World Nintendo June 5 35,176 1,966,569
4NSwOnce Upon a Katamari Bandai Namco Entertainment October 23 17,289 17,289
5PS5Ninja Gaiden Nippon Microsoft October 21 11,973 11,973
6PS5Ghost of Yotei Sony Interactive Entertainment October 2 6,984 172,886
7NSw 2Persona 3 Reload Atlus October 23 6,778 6,778
8NSwSuper Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 Nintendo October 2 6,232 85,709
9PS5Once Upon a Katamari Bandai Namco Entertainment October 23 4,596 4,596
10PS5Battlefield 6 EA Games October 10 4,215 35,474
11NSwMinecraft Nippon Microsoft June 21, 2018 4,084 4,032,180
12NSwAnimal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo March 20, 2020 3,333 8,239,060
13NSwMario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo April 28, 2017 3,035 6,462,505
14NSw 2Donkey Kong Bananza Nintendo July 17 2,995 354,535
15NSwDemon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles 2 Aniplex August 1 2,738 141,849
16NSwLittle Nightmares 3 Bandai Namco Entertainment October 10 2,361 25,482
17NSwPokémon Scarlet/Violet Nintendo November 18, 2022 2,318 5,628,325
18NSwSuper Mario Party Jamboree Nintendo October 17, 2024 2,230 1,404,051
19NSwDouble Dragon Revive Arc System Works October 23 2,195 2,195
20PS5Digimon Story: Time Stranger Bandai Namco Entertainment October 2 2,014 35,851

