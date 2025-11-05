Power Up Your Ki With Dragon Ball Z DLC for Minecraft

Bestselling game partners with legendary anime for new DLC

Best-selling game franchise Minecraft and Toei Animation announced on Tuesday that they have partnered to bring legendary anime series Dragon Ball Z to Minecraft for its new "Dragon Ball Z DLC by Cyclone" game mode. The Minecraft series began streaming a trailer highlighting the different battle areas, characters, and fighting abilities.

Players can take part in the World Martial Arts Tournament in solo, co-op, or 5 vs 5 gameplay. There are nearly 20 different Dragon Ball Z characters including Goku, Vegeta, Krillin, Gohan, Piccolo, Frieza, Bulma, and Trunks. Characters also come with "their own unique fighting abilities." Abilities include the Kamehameha, Galick Gun, Ki Blast, Ultimate Final Flash, and more.

Image via Minecraft game's website ©Bird Studio/Shueisha, Toei Animation.

The Dragon Ball Z DLC by Cyclone is currently available for download on the Minecraft Marketplace for 1,510 Minecoins (Minecraft's in-game currency). The download requires Minecraft: Bedrock Edition. Players who download the game mode will also receive the Scouter Character Creator item.