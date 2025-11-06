Pokémon Legends Z-A Game's Trailers Reveal December 10 Release for 'Mega Dimensions' DLC

Videos reveal Hyperspace Lumiose, donut chef Ansha, new Mega Evolutions

The Official Pokémon YouTube Channel began streaming on Thursday three videos for the Pokémon Legends Z-A game, and they announce the December 10 release date for the "Mega Dimension" DLC. The first two trailers reveal Hyperspace Lumiose, a new area with different Pokémon not found in the base game, some of them over the normal maximum of level 100. The videos also introduce new donut chef Ansha and her partner Pokémon Hoopa, the return of Pokémon X/Y gym leader Korrina, and new Mega Evolutions for Chimecho and Baxcalibur.

"Mega Dimension" Trailer

"Mega Dimension" Overview

The third video reveals that the game has added Diancie and its Diancite Mega Stone as a Mystery Gift. The Diancite stone grants players access to a new extra side mission "Shine Bright like a Gemstone" featuring Diancie. Purchase of the "Mega Dimension" DLC is not required for the Mystery Gift, but completion of the main story is required to access the new side mission.

The DLC also introduces Mega Raichu X and Mega Raichu Y.

The fourth season of ranked online battles will allow players to earn the Baxcalibrite stone for Mega Baxcalibur. Although purchase of the "Mega Dimension" DLC is not required to obtain the stone, Baxcalibur itself can only be encountered within the DLC. Players can earn the stone for Mega Delphox in the current second season of ranked online battles, which ends on November 25. The third season will then offer the stone for Mega Chesnaught.

Image via Pokémon franchise's X/Twitter account © 2025 Pokémon. ©1995-2025 Nintendo/Creatures Inc. /GAME FREAK inc.

Pokémon Legends Z-A

Nintendo

launched forSwitch andSwitch 2 on October 16.

The game takes place in Lumiose City, located in the Kalos region from the Pokémon X/Y games for Nintendo 3DS. The city is going through an urban development plan, "a vision of beautiful coexistence between people and Pokémon ." Starter Pokémon include Chikorita, Tepig, and Totodile. Tepig is from the fifth generation Pokémon Black/White , while the other two starters hail from the second generation Pokémon Gold/Silver . The game features an in-game day/night cycle. During the day, trainers can battle and catch Pokémon . Catching Pokémon helps with Pokémon Research Lab acting director Mable's research. At night, the Z-A Royale competition takes place.

There are Wild Zones throughout Lumiose where wild Pokémon live. Catching Pokémon works similarly to Pokémon Legends: Arceus game, and players throw Pokéballs at Pokémon in the field to capture them. However, battles now play out in real-time. Pokémon can move to avoid attacks and reposition themselves during battles. Different moves have varying reach and area of effect. Mega Evolutions, a powerful temporary power-up for a fully-evolved Pokémon , return from Pokémon X/Y . Trainers also encounter Rogue Pokémon , wild creatures that have Mega-Evolved on their own. Pokémon with new Mega Evolutions include Dragonite, Victreebel, Hawlucha, Malamar, Chesnaught, Delphox, and Greninja.

Characters include the new ally Urbain/Taunie. AZ, from Pokémon X/Y , runs the player's hotel. Players join Team MZ following an invite from ally Urbain/Tannie, where they meet fashion designer Naveen and dancer Lida. There are also various outfits and a photo mode. Jett is the CEO of Quasartico Inc., which is in charge of the urban development, and her secretary is Vinnie. Corbeau is the boss of the Rust Syndicate.

The new Z-A Battle Club Link Battle multiplayer mode mode pits up to four players in a real-time Pokémon battle with a focus of earning the most points by defeating other trainers' Pokémon .

Pokémon Legends: Arceus launched worldwide for Switch in January 2022. The game takes place in the Hisui region, the past version of the Sinnoh region from the Pokémon Diamond/Pearl games.

Pokémon X/Y shipped for Nintendo 3DS worldwide in October 2013. Unlike most mainline games in the series, Pokémon X/Y never got a third version or direct sequel.

The Pokémon Scarlet and Violet games launched on Switch worldwide in November 2022.