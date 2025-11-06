The Case Book of Arne Anime Reveals 3 More Cast Members

The staff for the television anime of Game Magazine's The Case Book of Arne ( Arne no Jiken-bo ) mystery game revealed three new cast members on Thursday, in celebration of the game's eighth anniversary.

Yuki Sakakihara as Zisye

Image via The Case Book of Arne anime's website ©春紫/Vaka, Inc. ©春紫／バカー／アルネ探偵事務所

Yūki Shin as Nachzehrer

Image via The Case Book of Arne anime's website ©春紫/Vaka, Inc. ©春紫／バカー／アルネ探偵事務所

Yōko Hikasa as Amy

Image via The Case Book of Arne anime's website ©春紫/Vaka, Inc. ©春紫／バカー／アルネ探偵事務所

The anime will premiere on January 6 on NTV and other channels at 25:29 JST (effectively, January 7 at 1:29 a.m. JST). It will then run on BS NTV and AT-X on January 7.

The anime stars:

Mariya Ise as Luis Hartman

Kōki Uchiyama as Arne Neuntöte

Aimi Tanaka as young Arne Neuntöte

Yuka Nukui as Lynn Reinweiss

Keisuke Inoue ( Ao-chan Can't Study! , My Next Life as a Villainess: All Routes Lead to Doom! , Level 1 Demon Lord and One Room Hero ) is directing the anime at SILVER LINK , and is also co-writing the anime with Murasaki , who is in charge of the game's scenario and production. Akiko Satō ( Trigun Stampede , A Condition Called Love , Betrothed to My Sister's Ex ) is designing the characters, and is also the chief animation director. Yoshiaki Fujisawa is composing the music.

Singer Sou performs the anime's opening theme song "Q.E.D." and singer-songwriter Watashi Kobayashi performs the ending theme song "Ningyō no Machi" (Doll Town). Takeaki Wada , the composer of the original game's theme song, arranged the ending song.

Game production team Harumurasaki created the game. The game launched on Game Magazine's website in November 2017. The game launched on Steam in English in October 2020.

The game's story centers on the unlikely tandem of vampire detective Arne Neuntöte and Lynn Reinweiss, the daughter of a noble family who loves vampires. Together, they solve bloody murder cases.

Soraho Ina launched the game's manga adaptation in Kadokawa 's Monthly Comic Gene magazine in 2018. Kadokawa published four compiled book volumes of the manga.

Sources: The Case Book of Arne anime's website, Comic Natalie



Disclosure: Kadokawa World Entertainment (KWE), a wholly owned subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation, is the majority owner of Anime News Network, LLC. One or more of the companies mentioned in this article are part of the Kadokawa Group of Companies.