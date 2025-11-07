Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: The Culling Game Part 1 Anime Debuts on January 8

TOHO animation announced on Friday that Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3: The Culling Game Part 1 , the first part of the third season of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, will debut on January 8, and will air on the "Super Animeism TURBO" programming block on MBS , TBS , and their affiliates.

Image courtesy of Crunchyroll © Gege Akutami/Shueisha, JUJUTSU KAISEN Project

Crunchyroll also revealed it will debut the anime on January 8. Crunchyroll will stream the season exclusively worldwide, excluding Asia, and it will offer new episodes on the same day as in Japan.

TOHO animation is streaming a video previewing Kōji Yusa as Naoya Zen'in. The character appears in the Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution compilation film that opened in Japan on Friday.

Image courtesy of GKIDS ©芥見下々／集英社・呪術廻戦製作委員会

Jujutsu Kaisen: Execution

, known asin Japan, is a compilation of the second season's "Shibuya Incident," along with the first two episodes of the third season (before the season premieres in January). The film opened simultaneously in Japan on both IMAX screens and regular theaters.will open the film in North America on December 5 with both original Japanese and English dubbed versions.

The cast for the third season includes:

Shōta Goshozono ( JUJUTSU KAISEN: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie , Ranking of Kings ) returns to direct the series at MAPPA . Hiroshi Seko ( Ajin , DAN DA DAN ) is overseeing and writing the series scripts. Animation directors Yosuke Yajima and Hiromi Niwa return, but this time to design the characters. Yoshimasa Terui ( Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX , Hi Score Girl ) will compose the music for the season.

Other staff members include:

The first Jujutsu Kaisen television anime season premiered in October 2020, and it had 24 episodes.

The Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film opened in Japan in December 2021, and it opened with English subtitles and with an English dub in the U.S. and Canada in March 2022. The film got revival screenings in five cities across Japan on October 24.

The second season premiered in July 2023 on MBS and TBS and 28 affiliated channels. Crunchyroll streamed the second season as it aired in Japan in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the Commonwealth of Independent States. The company is also streaming an English dub.

The second season aired for two cours (quarters of a year) for a continuous half-year run. The anime adapts both the "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" ("Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu") arc and the "Shibuya Incident" arc of Gege Akutami 's original manga. The "Hidden Inventory / Premature Death" arc aired from July-August 2023. The "Shibuya Incident" arc started at the end of August 2023 and consisted of 18 episodes.

The JUJUTSU KAISEN: Hidden Inventory / Premature Death – The Movie compilation film opened in Japan on May 30 and ranked at #4 in its opening weekend.

Gege Akutami launched the manga in Shueisha 's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in March 2018, and ended it in September 2024. Viz Media is publishing the manga digitally and in print, and Shueisha is also publishing the manga digitally on its MANGA Plus service.

Sources: Press release, Comic Natalie